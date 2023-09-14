 Skip to main content
We finally know when Hades II will enter early access

While the announcement is not tied to either of this Thursday’s major gaming events, Supergiant Games still used today to reveal exactly when players should expect its highly anticipated roguelike Hades II to enter early access.

Art for Nemesis in hades 2.
Supergiant Games

Supergiant Games confirmed in a blog post that Hades II will enter early access on both Steam and the Epic Games Store during the second quarter of 2024. More specifically, that means you should expect this initial version of the game to drop sometime between April and June of next year. While Supergiant isn’t revealing a specific date yet, it did say that players can also expect a short technical test to be held ahead of that release.

Pricing and system requirement information for Hades II are unknown at this time, although Supergiant did lay out its plans for early access. It says that the early access release of Hades II will be a version that “is far enough along that player feedback won’t mostly consist of stuff we already know isn’t there yet, but isn’t so far along that it’s too late in development for us to act on the feedback we receive.” Once the game is out there in early access, major updates will consistently drop to add story, character, and gameplay content before the 1.0 launch brings the game over the finish line while featuring the conclusion to the game’s story. 

Hades II will enter early access on PC during the second quarter of 2024. Supergiant does not know how long it will keep the game in early access, but players should expect the 1.0 version of the game to launch across PC and consoles at the same time whenever that happens.

