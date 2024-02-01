 Skip to main content
What’s new in February: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and more upcoming games

Tomas Franzese
By
Cloud and Aerith on a date.
Square Enix

This year kicked off with some gaming heavy hitters, and that momentum looks like it’ll carry over into February. This month is shaping up to be one full of long-awaited remakes, ambitious multiplayer games, experimental indies, and more. As this may end up being one of the most packed months of the year when it comes to game launches, you’re probably wondering which of the games are worth checking out the most.

Out of all of next month’s game launches that we currently know about, we’ve highlighted seven upcoming games that are worth keeping an eye on. If you’re a fan of RPGs or games with multiplayer elements, you certainly have a lot to look forward to in February.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (February 1)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink battle
Cygames

Recommended if you like: Genshin Impact

February begins with the release of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the first of many new games from Japanese developers arriving over the course of the month. It’s a co-op-focused fantasy action RPG based on a popular mobile game. Although you might not have heard of Granblue before, this gameis poised to make Cygames’ series more mainstream. If you enjoy anime-inspired action games like Genshin Impact, this is a new cooperative-focused one to try out with friends. It’s available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and PS5.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (February 2)

Deadshot, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
WB Games

Recommended if you like: Gotham Knights

After a seven-year drought, Batman: Arkham series developer Rocksteady Studios is finally releasing a new game. Set in the Arkham universe, it’s a co-op live service shooter where players control the Suicide Squad. They’re a ragtag group of villains being forced against their will to save Metropolis and stop the Justice League, many of whom have been possessed by Brainiac. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a frenetic shooter that emphasizes movement and is aimed at keeping you playing after you finish the story so you can grind for better loot to create even cooler weapons. We’ll see if this game can beat the controversy and live up to expectations when it launches tomorrow on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Persona 3 Reload (February 2)

Party members prepare for an attack in Persona 3 Reload.
Atlus

Recommended if you like: Persona 5 Royal

The Persona series went mainstream with its fifth entry, so developer Atlus has now gone back to update an earlier game in the series to feel more like that popular title. Persona 3 Reload builds on the original RPG classic with eye-popping visuals and some tweaks to make gameplay smoother. It looks like it’ll be a remake worth checking out, whether you’ve played the original or not. This is shaping up to be a month packed full of remakes, as Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake are also on the way. Persona 3: Reload launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X tomorrow and is a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

Helldivers 2 (February 8)

Four players on a mission in Helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recommended if you like: Outriders

Continuing the multiplayer-focused trend kicked off by previous titles on this list, Helldivers 2 is a Sony-published sci-fi shooter. In it, teams of four deploy onto planets to take down alien threats, and they must work together to defeat foes that are much more powerful than them. With Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Foamstars, Skull & Bones, and this game all launching in February, we certainly won’t have a lack of choice when it comes to new multiplayer games. Helldivers 2 will release for PC and PS5 on February 8.

Islands of Insight (February 13)

A stone ring sits on a pedestal in Islands of Insight.
Behaviour Interactive

Recommended if you like: The Talos Principle 2

We need more big-budget puzzle games. While the puzzle-heavy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a ways off, this month Lunarch Studios and Behaviour Interactive will release Islands of Insight. It’s an open-world fantasy game where players must solve a variety of different puzzles across a lot of floating islands. It also has a shared world element, which will allow players to help each other out. That’s a helpful feature for a genre that can be somewhat unfriendly to novice players. If you’re a fan of puzzle games, keep an eye on Islands of Insight when it launches on PC in February.

Ultros (February 14)

A character faces down a massive insect in Ultros.
Kepler Interactive

Recommended if you like: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Looking for another Metroidvania to play after beating Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? If that’s the case, then Ultros is a must-play this month. It’s a standout title in a month full of intriguing indies like Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior and Pacific Drive. In Ultros, you wake up on a floating “cosmic uterus” called The Sarcophagus and go on an expansive Metroidvania and farming adventure as you attempt to piece together what’s going on. What truly allows this game to stand out in a month full of indies is its eye-catching art style, which comes from Hotline Miami artist El Huervo. Ultros launches for PC, PS4, and PS5 on February 14.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (February 29)

Cait Sith dances in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Square Enix

Recommended if you liked: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Finally, on 2024’s Leap Day, the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake will come out. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is shaping up to be a much more vast experience than its predecessor, as it will reimagine a bigger chunk of the original Final Fantasy VII and giving players more opportunities for open-ended exploration. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most notable game launches of the entire year, so you definitely don’t want to miss out and should play it when it launches exclusively for PS5 on February 29.

More new games in February 2024

  • Foamstars (February 6)
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (February 13)
  • Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (February 13)
  • Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (February 14)
  • Helskate (February 15)
  • Skull and Bones (February 16)
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong (February 16)
  • Balatro (February 20)
  • Splatoon 3: Side Order (February 22)
  • Pacific Drive (February 22)
  • Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (February 27)
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake (February 28)

