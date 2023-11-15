 Skip to main content
Divisive Suicide Squad game’s newest look emphasizes story over live service

Tomas Franzese
By

Rocksteady Studios provided the deepest look yet at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during the first episode of a new Insider video series. Although this upcoming game has proven to be quite divisive because of its multiplayer and live service approach, this first Insider video focuses more on the core narrative and gameplay elements instead.

The developers highlighted how Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a bigger city than Batman: Arkham Knight and that it features the most cutscenes out of any game they’ve made. Instead of the dark broodiness of the Arkham games, Rocksteady says it was aiming for a more frantic tone that matches the Suicide Squad throughout the game’s story and gameplay. We saw a segment of the game that takes place in the Hall of Justice, where the four Suicide Squad members steal the unique tools they use in the game, like a Speedforce Gauntlet that Captain Boomerang decides to wield.

The Suicide Squad then ventures out into Metropolis, which Brainiac has overtaken. We then see them meet a corrupted Green Lantern for the first time and head for The Penguin’s secret arms-dealing hideout. This part of the video highlights each character’s traversal abilities and combat. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is shaping up to be a fast-paced third-person shooter where it’s best for players to keep moving.

Key art for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
WB Games

Although the focus of this Insider video wasn’t on any live service elements, that does not mean that Rocksteady is no longer making Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a live service game. While teasing future entries in the series, Game Director Axel Rydby said a future Insider episode will also “cover how Rocksteady will continue to support the game and its players post-launch with a huge amount of free content.” Also, a disclaimer for a battle pass token pre-order bonus teases that the game could contain up to four post-launch seasons of content, although it also states less optimistically that “WB Games may modify or discontinue online services with reasonable notice at any time.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on February 2, 2024.

Warner Bros Games chief isn’t worried about the Discovery merger
Harley hugging Taz.

Warner Bros. Games head David Haddad says that he is feeling optimistic about Warner Bros. Discovery's gaming division despite all of the chaos surrounding the merger between WB and Discovery.

"I do believe, especially moving forward, that we have a critically important role to play inside the company," Haddad says in an interview with Axios. In fact, he mentions that the gaming division is profitable and that there are no planned layoffs or cut projects from new higher-ups. "Warner Bros. Discovery leadership has expressed a strong belief in the growth of the games business and being part of that overall company strategy," he says.

Read more
Rocksteady confirms Suicide Squad game delay to spring 2023
Harley Quinn lays down while speaking to Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's reveal trailer

Rocksteady Studios co-founder and creative director Sefton Hill confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now launching in spring 2023.
Previously, WB Games stated that the Batman: Arkham developer's next title would release sometime in 2022. But Bloomberg reported in February that Warner Bros. and Rocksteady had decided to push Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to 2023. Although fans widely acknowledged that delay report, WB Games and Rocksteady had not officially commented on the delay until March 23, when Hill tweeted about it.
"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023," Hill said in a tweet that featured a video of the game's characters being annoyed. "I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."
Rocksteady has not released a game since Batman: Arkham VR in 2016 and has not released a full-fledged AAA console experience since Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015.
https://twitter.com/Seftonhill/status/1506632960858021902
While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn't coming out this year, WB Games is still releasing many games this year. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5 and is shaping up well. Gotham Knights, another DC video game, will launch on October 25. Finally, the controversial new Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy currently has a holiday 2022 release window.
When Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does release in spring 2023, it will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. 

Read more
Suicide Squad game reportedly delayed to 2023
Metropolis with a giant Braniac face in the sky.

Rocksteady's upcoming DC supervillains title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has reportedly been delayed all the way to 2023.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the game's initial release window of 2022 is going to be missed. It's not clear why the game is being delayed, though Bloomberg's report cites people familiar with the game's development. The decision to delay the game seems to have been made by its publisher, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and not its developer, Rocksteady. The publisher currently has other games slated to release this year, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Hogwarts Legacy.

Read more