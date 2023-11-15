Rocksteady Studios provided the deepest look yet at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during the first episode of a new Insider video series. Although this upcoming game has proven to be quite divisive because of its multiplayer and live service approach, this first Insider video focuses more on the core narrative and gameplay elements instead.

The developers highlighted how Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a bigger city than Batman: Arkham Knight and that it features the most cutscenes out of any game they’ve made. Instead of the dark broodiness of the Arkham games, Rocksteady says it was aiming for a more frantic tone that matches the Suicide Squad throughout the game’s story and gameplay. We saw a segment of the game that takes place in the Hall of Justice, where the four Suicide Squad members steal the unique tools they use in the game, like a Speedforce Gauntlet that Captain Boomerang decides to wield.

The Suicide Squad then ventures out into Metropolis, which Brainiac has overtaken. We then see them meet a corrupted Green Lantern for the first time and head for The Penguin’s secret arms-dealing hideout. This part of the video highlights each character’s traversal abilities and combat. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is shaping up to be a fast-paced third-person shooter where it’s best for players to keep moving.

Although the focus of this Insider video wasn’t on any live service elements, that does not mean that Rocksteady is no longer making Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a live service game. While teasing future entries in the series, Game Director Axel Rydby said a future Insider episode will also “cover how Rocksteady will continue to support the game and its players post-launch with a huge amount of free content.” Also, a disclaimer for a battle pass token pre-order bonus teases that the game could contain up to four post-launch seasons of content, although it also states less optimistically that “WB Games may modify or discontinue online services with reasonable notice at any time.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on February 2, 2024.

