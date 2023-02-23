 Skip to main content
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks a lot like Marvel’s Avengers

George Yang
By

During the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play, Rocksteady Studios showed off an extended gameplay trailer of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It highlighted the game’s co-op play, gear system, and live-service support, which are all reminiscent of Marvel’s Avengers.

The game takes place five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Brainiac has brainwashed heroes such as The Flash, Superman, Green Lantern, and Batman to do his bidding. There’s a big focus on co-op multiplayer as Amanda Waller recruits four Suicide Squad members — Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark — to kill the Justice League.

Developer Rocksteady gave a close look at how gameplay will work. Its largely a third-person shootwe that has a squad of four hopping around a city, shooting at enemies and purple orbs. It features six weapon classes, from shotguns to pistols. The gameplay clip emphasizes gunplay, but also fast traversal as the antiheroes leap across buildings and slam down on enemy swarms.

Harley Quinn is the most acrobatic of the four characters, being able to grapple between buildings. Deadshot can hover with his jetpack, while King Shark is a tank character that can help soak up enemy damage. Captain Boomerang has his speed force gauntlet in conjunction with his boomerang that lets him go in and out of combat fast.

Those who want to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a single-player experience will be able to do so, with bots filling in as the other three characters. The game will have a power level called gear score for each character. As characters get more powerful gear, the gear score increases. There is also a battle pass that will only contain cosmetics, as well as post-launch content such as new playable characters and missions. All of that already has fans drawing parallels to Marvel’s Avengers, another superhero team-up game with similar ideas. That game is currently in the process of sunsetting its support less than three years after its launch.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on May 26 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

