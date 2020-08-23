Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was finally revealed at DC FanDome through a trailer that features Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot.

Developer Rocksteady Studios previously unveiled plans to announce Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the virtual event, with a teaser poster that featured Superman with crosshairs on his head. The title of the game had been leaked by website domain registrations, along with Gotham Knights.

The title hyped up fans the game, and the trailer does not disappoint. The four anti-heroes of Task Force X, who find themselves in the middle of a chaotic Metropolis, was apparently sent by Amanda Waller to assassinate a target, who turns out to be none other than Superman himself.

The game allows for up to four players, with bots filling out the rest of the squad for those who wish to go solo. Other players, however, may jump in at any time during missions.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not launch until sometime in 2022 though, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The announcement of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League follows director James Gunn’s reveal of the full list of characters for The Suicide Squad. A behind-the-scenes trailer was also released for the film, which is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Gotham Knights at DC FanDome

Rocksteady Studios, the developer behind 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum, 2011’s Batman: Arkham City, and 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, moves to DC’s Suicide Squad as WB Games Montreal, which took over for 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins, works on Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights, which was also officially announced at DC FanDome, will allow players to take control of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as the protectors of Gotham City against the Court of Owls after the apparent death of Bruce Wayne. The game is set to launch sometime in 2021.

