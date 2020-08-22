  1. Movies & TV

The Suicide Squad’s full list of characters, behind-the-scenes trailer revealed

By

The full list of characters for The Suicide Squad was revealed at DC FanDome, along with a first look at the movie through a behind-the-scenes trailer.

Director James Gunn appeared at the virtual convention to introduce The Suicide Squad, starting with a roll call trailer that includes all the characters that fans can expect to see in the movie.

Reprising their roles from 2016’s Suicide Squad are Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Idris Elba, whose role in the film has been the subject of massive speculation, will be playing the role of Bloodsport. Other villains in the roster include John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, and Peter Capaldi as Thinker, among many others.

A behind-the-scenes trailer for The Suicide Squad gives a sneak peek at the villains in the action-packed movie.

“It’s gonna be different from any superhero movie ever made,” Gunn said in the trailer. Elba described The Suicide Squad as a “twisted fantasy of characters.”

The Suicide Squad is set to roll out to theaters on August 6, 2021. Filming wrapped up in February before the COVID-19-related shutdowns so a delay may not be in the cards.

Suicide Squad game also on the way

In addition to the upcoming movie, Rocksteady Studios is also working on a new Suicide Squad game, which is also expected to be revealed at DC FanDome.

A teaser poster featured an image of Superman with crosshairs on his head, which supports the rumor that the game will be titled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

