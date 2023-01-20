Marvel’s Avengers to be delisted in September as support winds down

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that it will stop working on Marvel’s Avengers, with the final significant update coming March 31 before official customer support ends on September 30.

In a blog post on the game’s website, Crystal Dynamics says that the “decision was made in conjunction with our partners that now was the right time to make this change,” and that “no new stories, features, or Heroes will be added to the game” going forward. It added that Spider-Man will remain a PlayStation exclusive character. Thankfully, the post also confirms that both single-player and multiplayer will still be available to play in Marvel’s Avengers after September 30. Update 2.8, which releases on March 31, will disable the purchase of Credits and convert remaining Credit balances into in-game resources for players alongside some other balance updates. There will be no refunds to players who have spent money on the game, though.

As is to be expected with an update like this, the developers are also making content previously only available behind a paywall free to players. That means all Marketplace, Challenge Card, and Shipment cosmetics will be free for players to redeem after March 31. If you haven’t picked Marvel’s Avengers up yet, you’ll need to do so by September 30, as it will be removed from digital storefronts then.

Marvel’s Avengers was just never able to find its footing despite its use of a great IP. Hyped up as the next great live service game ahead of its release, the game was plagued with problems upon its launch in September 2020, and post-launch support has been slow and delay-filled. Rumors suggest that the team working on this game has only gotten smaller and smaller as Crystal Dynamics has moved on to projects like Tomb Raider and Perfect Dark, so the game never really had a chance to come back from a rocky launch like Destiny or No Man’s Sky did.

Ironically, even this closure announcement didn’t go smoothly, as the entire website for Marvel’s Avengers went down when Crystal Dynamics tweeted a link to the news at 5:30 p.m. ET today. A follow-up tweet from the game’s account says “high traffic” caused those issues.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

