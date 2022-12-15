 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Amazon Games will publish the next Tomb Raider title

Tomas Franzese
By

Amazon Games today announced that it will publish the next Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics.

Crystal Dynamics first teased this new Tomb Raider title during an Unreal Engine 5 showcase in March. Shortly thereafter, Square Enix sold Crystal Dynamics — as well as its sister studios Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal — to Embracer Group for $300 million. This obviously left the new Tomb Raider without a publisher, and rather than self-publishin,g Crystal Dynamics has decided to partner with Amazon Games.

“With Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities,” Crystal Dynamics head of studio Scot Amos said in a press release. “They’re uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we’re eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet.”

Details on this new Tomb Raider are still quite scarce, but Crystal Dynamics does tease in the aforementioned press release that it is a single-player, narrative-focused game “that rewards exploration and creative pathfinding, with mind-bending puzzles to solve, and a wide variety of enemies to face and overcome.” The next Tomb Raider game is in “early development,” so it has no release date, but we do know that it will be a multiplatform release.

Amazon Games has struggled to get a foothold in the gaming space despite setting up multiple game developers. It has found success in the MMO space with games like New World and Lost Ark though, and recently announced at The Game Awards its plans to publish anime-inspired MMO Blue Protocol in 2023. This Tomb Raider game will likely be Amazon Games’ next big chance to make a good impression in the single-player gaming space. An email from an Amazon Games public relations representative to Digital Trends also teased that “the Amazon Games internal studios in Montreal and San Diego are still hard at work on several unannounced projects.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
We finally know the price of LG’s 240Hz OLED gaming monitors
The LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor will be showcased at IFA 2022 in September.
Returnal might be the first PC game to recommend this much RAM
Screenshot from Sony's Returnal, showing a woman wearing a spacesuit.
Riot Games Xbox Game Pass benefits: rewards in League of Legends, and more
Vi in Arcane: League of Legends.
From The Last of Us to Immortality, these are 2022’s most innovative games
A video game character standing in front of text that says 2022 Most Innovative Games.
The best stocking stuffers for gamers
Best graphics cards 2022: finding the best GPU for gaming
AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.
Hades 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Melinoe standing in a stone circle.
Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 14 (#543)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin writer breaks down 2022’s best ending
Garland towers over Jack, Ash, Jed, Sophia, and Neon in
How to EV train in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Gengar in a city.
Inkbound’s wildly powerful builds make it a 2023 rougelike to watch
Players attack a large boss in Inkbound.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII: tips and tricks for beginners
Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth stand back to back in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Best Alienware deals for December 2022
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.