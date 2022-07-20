 Skip to main content
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered gets DualSense features, DLSS support on PC

Cristina Alexander
By

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is less than a month away from swinging to PC, and Sony has revealed some new features on the PlayStation Blog that players will experience when they get the game. Two of the port’s most notable features are its PlayStation DualSense integration and Nvidia DLSS support.

DLSS is an acronym for “deep learning super sampling,” and it’s responsible for enhancing the graphical performance of a PC game, boosting its frame rates and resolution without compromising image quality or taxing the graphics card in the process. However, DLSS does this with the help of a dedicated Tensor Core A.I. processor that can only be found in GeForce RTX GPUs.

The “super sampling” part is an anti-aliasing method that smooths out the jagged edges that show up in a rendered image. In other words, the pixelated parts of buildings or characters that may have originally shown up in the original PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man will be softened up by DLSS in the remastered PC version.

For those who prefer to play Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered with a wireless controller instead of a mouse and keyboard, the game supports the use of the PS5 DualSense controller. This way, they can get the full PS5 experience with adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response as they swing around New York City and go toe to toe with Spidey’s biggest foes.

The PC version will get several other key features, including ray-tracing, ultrawide monitor support, and more graphical options. Sony released a spec chart for the title, showing that the game is capable of hitting 60 frames per second at 4K.

A chart shows the PC specs for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be released on Steam and Epic Games Store on August 12.

