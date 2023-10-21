 Skip to main content
All Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2

Jesse Lennox
By

The opening sequence of Spider-Man 2 is a massive, technical showpiece of an encounter with the iconic villain Sandman, aka Flint Marko. Despite Peter and Miles thwarting the villain’s rampage in the opening hours, his impact on the map — and the game at large — is far from over. Even after being sent away to prison on The Raft, Sandman has left behind mysterious crystals that are causing trouble all across the city. These become one of the many side activities you can participate in between main missions for some extra rewards like City Tokens. While they are all optional, completing each of these Marko’s Memories activities does uncover a narrative about the troubled man and someone close to him that is well worth exploring. Besides, you will need to clean them all up if you want to fully complete the game anyway, so let’s detail where you can find each of Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2.

Where to find Marko’s Memories

Spider-Man holding one of Marko's Memories.
Sony Interactive Studios

There are 14 crystals scattered across the various boroughs of Spider-Man 2‘s New York, but just like with other collectibles like Prowler Stashes, you will have to wait for some to unlock as you make story progress. Additionally, the 14th and final memory won’t be available until you’ve gotten all the others, and it leads to the quest’s final objective. These will show up as an orange crystal on your map, but you can also spot them from all the sand they create around the area. When you approach one, you will need to fight a few waves of sand enemies before you can grab the crystal, crack it open, and hear the memory inside. Here’s which borough you should be looking for them in, and how many there are in each.

Financial District – 4

Downtown Brooklyn – 1

Williamsburg – 1

Chinatown – 2

Greenwich – 1

Midtown – 2

Central Park – 1

Little Odessa – 1

Once you’ve collected the initial 13 and spoken to Sandman over the phone, you will be directed to the final memory location. This time you will be brought into a new zone where you need to follow a light to the final, massive crystal. Your task here is to web and swing large rocks in the area and toss them at the crystal to crack it open while fighting off an infinite number of Sandman enemies. Use your gadgets and abilities to make room, and use the rocks themselves as cover to block any ranged attacks while you take the time to tie up and sling the rocks.

A crystal of Marko hugging someone in spider-man2.
Sony Interactive Studios

After grabbing the final memory, without spoiling the plot, Marko asks you to do one last thing with the now complete crystal you’ve collected. A waypoint will direct you far north into Queens to a house where you can trigger the final cutscene and finish off this sidequest. Unfortunately, there are no special suit rewards for this specific task, unlike The Flame or Mysteriums, but you do get a decent chunk of XP and move one step closer to 100% completion.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
