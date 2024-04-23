All Baobab Tree locations in Tales of Kenzera

While it wasn’t marketed as being a particularly punishing game, Tales of Kenzera: Zau is by no means easy. You will have plenty of environmental challenges that can instantly sap your life, and the enemies you face — especially the bosses — are no slouches. When you first begin, it will only take a couple of bad hits to send Zau to the land of the dead himself. Alongside the Trinkets you can unlock through hidden challenges around the map, there are also Baobab Trees where Zau can stop to reflect on his journey thus far, have a short dialogue with Kalunga, and get a small addition to his health bar. Like everything in the game, these trees aren’t prohibitively hidden, but you could easily pass one by and have no idea where it was when trying to backtrack. These are all the Baobab Tree locations so you can max out your health bar.

All Baobab Tree locations

There are six Baobab Trees to find in Tales of Kenzera: Zau and each adds a small segment of health to your total. When you collect them all, you will roughly double your HP bar. Here are each of their locations in the rough order you should naturally find them in. Most can be picked up on your first time through that area.

Recommended Videos

Ikakaramba

This one is very hard to miss as it is directly on your critical path. If you do, you can fast travel to the nearby campfire to grab it.

The Great Cliffs

Once you are at the summit of The Great Cliffs, take a left instead of right to find this tree.

Mount Itshoka

This tree is the first you can reach early in a stage instead of toward the end by taking a right after the initial segment.

The Searing Sands

From the upper Campfire, just go right to find the tree and a Workbench.

The Wildwood

You will have to come back to get this tree once you get the ability to throw fire spears, but the Campfire is very close.

The Drowning Swamps

You also have to wait to reach this Baobab Tree, this time until you can break down the red block standing in your way.

Editors' Recommendations