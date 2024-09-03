 Skip to main content
All Nix Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Kay Vass joined by her small alien companion called Nix in a futuristic city.
Ubisoft

The only one Kay can really count on in Star Wars Outlaws is her adorable alien partner, Nix. This little guy can help you solve puzzles, distract enemies, and even fetch loot so you don’t have to go over and pick it up yourself. For everything he does for you, the least you could do is reward him with some cool cosmetics. Nix Treasures are among many collectibles found all over the various planets in Star Wars Outlaws, but these little trinkets can be traded to special vendors for new accessories for Nix. Of course, there’s also a shiny Trophy in it for you if you find them all. Unlike other Ubisoft games where you can scan the city and ping every map marker at once, you need to do a bit more hunting to find collectibles. Here are all the Nix Treasure locations.

How Nix Treasures work

The nix collectible trader location in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

Nix Treasures are different from other treasures that you can just loot or lockpick. When you get close to one, Nix will scurry off and lead you to where he senses the loot. Being a nimble little alien, he will take a direct route that Kay can’t, which will force you to look around for the right path. All are collectible from the start of the game without requiring any later game tools or abilities.

Once you have the treasures, bring them to the Nix Treasure Trader in Mirogana shown above.

Toshara

Starting on your first planet of Toshara, we have six treasures to find.

Lucky Cubes

The map of toshara in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

As soon as you enter the city, take a left and Nix will start leading you to the treasure. This one is in the Tiny Ship.

Droid Eye

The Star Wars Outlaws map.
Ubisoft

Locate the Tree Nest to the far east of the map across the river from the Shipjacker Workshop.

Secret Amulet

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

Down south, go slightly east from the Pyke Poaching Station and into the canyon.

Twinkly Metal

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

From the Crimson Dawn Hideout, go north and take the first right when the road forks.

Gun Piece

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

Look for the single outcropping in The Grazing Fields for the Amberine Tunnel.

Shiny Lump

The Star Wars Outlaws map.
Ubisoft

This trinket is in another outcropping to the north of The Grazing Fields.

Kajimi

The icy planet has just one Nix Treasure to snag.

Picture Card

A map in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

Follow Nix into the back alleys of Kajimi City to find the Picture Card.

Tatooine

Another four treasures are on Luke’s home planet of Tatooine.

Tiny Ship

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

Once you get to Mos Eisley, head down the narrow alleys to this treasure.

Bang Button

The Star Wars Outlaws map.
Ubisoft

Take your speeder around the massive North Jundland Wastes to the edge of the water to find the Strange Pillar.

Hammer Rock

The map in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

On the other side of that massive mountain, you can find the Mine Cart with this treasure.

Horns

Star Wars Outlaws map.
Ubisoft

It will be much easier to grab the Horns if you have a better reputation with the Hutt Cartel.

Akiva

Finally, we can wrap up our search for treasures with these four found on Akiva.

Old Money

Nix treasure maps in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

North of the Myrra Outskirts, this treasure is located right before the road turns over the bridge across the river.

Smelly BoneNix treasure maps in Star Wars Outlaws.

You need to squeeze into this crack in the cave wall and follow Nix through some foggy areas with tall grass that make it easy to lose him and get lost. Go slow and you’ll get to the treasure with no problem.

Fruit Wrapper
Nix treasure maps in Star Wars Outlaws.

Play a little Uncharted and climb around some ancient ruins in Stormhollow for this bit of trash Nix thinks is a treasure.

Talk Box

The Star Wars Outlaws map.
Ubisoft

You need to go way off the beaten path near the Hunter’s Canopy to find the Talk Box.

