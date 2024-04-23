 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Trinkets in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, explained

Jesse Lennox
By
Zau fights enemies on a bridge in Tales of Kenzera: Zau.
EA

Your main upgrades in a metroidvania like Tales of Kenzera: Zau will always be your new abilities. These transform the way you move and fight, but there are other ways you can make Zau a more powerful shaman. Trinkets are introduced right away, but aren’t given away as freely as you might think. Each one requires you to overcome a small trial that tests your platforming abilities off the main path. Technically, you can miss every single one aside from the one you begin the game with. Even though there are a few fast travel points, backtracking isn’t a particularly fun experience. Here are all the Trinket locations in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, plus which ones you should equip.

All Trinket locations

You can see which zones have Trinkets on the map, and for the most part, you will be able to grab them as you navigate through them for the first time. Here are each of the Trinket locations roughly in the order you should naturally be able to get them.

Recommended Videos

Battering Stance

This is the Trinket you begin the game with and is equipped by default.

Related

Lifted Spirit

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

The first Trinket is found in this side path trial in The Buluu Caverns.

Retaliating Spirit

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

Further ahead, take a slight turn off the main path in The Great Cliffs to complete this platforming challenge for this Trinket.

Eluding Soul

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

Much later, in The Drowning Swamps, you can grab this next passive buff.

Prospering Mind

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

Right after snagging the last Trinket, enter The Wildwood to hunt down this valuable buff.

Heroic Stance

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

In Nature’s Crown, this detour is behind a door to the left of the first Workbench.

Stone Soul

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

Another gap between Trinkets, the Stone Soul is found in the Ember’s Spring.

Augmented Spirit

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

The very next zone, The Searing Sands, holds your next Trinket.

The Final Stance

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

Not far into the lava-filled Enduring Rite, the optional path is right above the first Workbench.

Vigorous Spirit

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

Back in Ikakaramba, go down into the mines and take a left before going down to the split path.

Indomitable Soul

A map screen in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
EA

On your way up Mount Itshoka, break off the main route to complete this challenge.

Best Trinkets

For most of the game, you can only use one Trinket at a time, so picking which to use is important. Here are our top picks.

Retaliating Spirit

The best early Trinket you can get is Retaliating Spirit, which gives you extra Spirit whenever you take damage. Ideally, you won’t be taking any damage in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, but learning the patterns and overcoming the more challenging bosses and gauntlets will inevitably lead to you taking quite a few hits. Both your healing and special attacks require Spirit to use, so getting some back when you get hit could be just enough to either give you a much-needed heal or fill up your bar for a super to clear the screen.

Prospering Mind

There are two skill trees in Tales of Kenzera: Zau related to your Sun and Moon masks. There aren’t a ton of skills to unlock even between the two, but it will take the entire game to fill it out. You can speed up this process by grabbing and keeping the Prospering Mind Trinket on as soon as you get it to earn more Ulogi (XP) for every enemy you beat. You can’t exactly grind in this game, so this is the closest you can come to maximizing your XP gains.

Augmented Spirit

Once you get Augmented Spirit, you can easily swap it in for Retaliating Spirit. Instead of getting more Spirit for getting hit, this Trinket gives you more Spirit for hitting enemies. By the time you get this Trinket, the waves of enemies you face will be much larger in number, so building up and unleashing your strongest abilities as fast as possible can’t be undervalued.

Vigorous Spirit

Even with your base HP, you can burn both your Spirit bars on healing and still not get back to full HP. Once you start expanding your bar, you will be forced to dump tons of Spirit into healing just to survive and not be able to use your powerful attacks nearly as often without major risk. Vigerious Spirit gives every heal restore way more HP so you can have a better balance of using your Spirit for defense and offense.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
All Infernal Iron locations in Baldur’s Gate 3
A player conversation in Baldur's Gate 3.

The cast of characters you meet and interact with in Baldur’s Gate 3 are some of the highlights of the entire experience. Odds are most, if not all, will intrigue you in some way, encouraging you to learn more about them and to help them with their personal goals. Like plenty of RPGs, your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 all have unique companion quests that are unique to them that unlock at different stages of your adventure and relationship with them. Each one asks something different of you, with Karalach being one of the most unique and difficult. Karlach is in desperate need of a very rare resource and asks you to collect something called Infernal Iron. If you're at a loss for where to find it, here are the places to look.
Where to find Infernal Iron

There are three known pieces of Infernal Iron in the early game.

Read more
All Halo Infinite multiplayer game modes explained
Two Spartans run into battle in Halo Infinite.

Online FPS games live and die based on two main factors: Their maps and their modes. A good shooter needs both in order to keep the player's attention and the community engaged for hours on end. Halo Infinite launched as a free-to-play multiplayer experience even before the campaign was out -- a first for the series -- and while celebrated for having solid gameplay, the game was lacking in the number of modes on offer. Developer 343 has been hard at work improving the game, promising more maps and modes as the seasons go on, but the ones that are there are at least the classics we all know and love from the best Halo games.

Because Halo Infinite is rather different from most modern shooters, it can include game modes that don't typically work in games where you can kill, or be killed, in a fraction of a second. And since the series has been out of the limelight for longer than ever, a ton of brand new people are jumping into the free multiplayer to see what it's all about. Halo Infinite expects you to know how to play when you load up multiplayer, so for the sake of your team, take a look at all the multiplayer modes and how they're played before suiting up for battle.

Read more
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin: All purple orb locations
Jack garland closes his fist in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

For how different Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is from every other game in the franchise, it does still make an effort to appeal to JRPG fans, even if the gameplay is far more action-focused than some are used to. You still have magic, equipment (maybe too much equipment), levels, and a party of leads on a quest to defeat some big evil known as Chaos. On the other hand, this is a much more linear game structured around taking on bespoke missions in different locations rather than allowing you to explore a world. That might be cause for concern for some, especially those who assume Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin would be a short campaign and nothing else.

Fear not, because Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin actually does have plenty of side missions. In fact, aside from the normal extra missions you can do in previously completed levels, there are a total of seven secret side missions that you need to find hidden purple orbs in order to unlock and access. These side missions are known as Memory Mementos, which are described as the final thoughts of other fallen characters. Aside from the normal rewards you get for missions, these secret missions also promise to unlock new combat memories within you as well. Jack doesn't have time to mess around while hunting down Chaos, so here's a complete guide on where each purple orb is in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Read more