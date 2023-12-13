 Skip to main content
All Charms and Trinkets in Lego Fortnite

Jesse Lennox
By

Most things in Lego Fortnite are grounded in reality — well, as much as they can be in a game where you are a little Lego man running around collecting resources and building entire villages by yourself. You slowly accumulate better gear as you craft new items and upgrade your existing facilities so you can venture further out and face tougher challenges.

There’s some equipment that works a bit differently, namely your Trinkets and Charms. These little doodads can be crafted as you collect specific resources, they come in a range of rarities, and all of them give your character a specific buff that can be placed on your armor to add to your character. There’s a lot of them out there to find and craft, so we’ve cataloged all the Charms and Trinkets in Lego Fortnite and what they do.

Every Charm and Trinket

The crafting menu in lego fortnite.
Epic Games

There are 16 unique Charms and Trinkets that you can craft in Lego Fortnite, with newer ones unlocking as you find specific materials deeper in the game. Here’s a full list, from the most common to the rarest, as well as what effect they provide.

Common

Health Charm — This is the only Common level charm and only adds a single extra heart.

Uncommon

Hearty Totem — While you’re at full health, your character gains an additional three hearts after a short time.

Cool-Headed Charm — Increase your resistance to hot temperatures and grants three extra hearts.

Health Charm — Increases defense and adds two hearts.

Rare

Hearty Totem — Same as the Uncommon version, but adds four hearts.

Health Charm — Adds three hearts

Charm of Resilience — After taking damage, get a temporary defense boost and four extra hearts.

Good Luck Charm — Increases your odds of finding rare loot when digging and gives four extra hearts.

Cold-Headed Charm — A better version of the Uncommon one that now gives four more hearts.

Inner Fire Charm — Increases resistance to cold temperatures and adds four more hearts.

Regeneration Charm — Passive health regen adds four more hearts.

Totem of Immortal — Brings you back to life after falling to 0 HP, but the charm breaks.

Epic

Regeneration Charm — A better version of the Rare charm, now adding five hearts

Inner Fire Charm — A better version of the Rare version that adds five hearts.

Health Charm — The best health charm for defense, it adds five hearts.

Charm of Resilience — Gives a larger defense bonus after taking a hit and adds five extra hearts.

It is also important to note that you can stack the effect of multiple charms that you equip, and you are always free to swap them around based on what buffs you need at any given time.

