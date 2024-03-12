Unicorn Overlord romance guide: all characters you can marry

For whatever reason, romance and marriage have become one of the most essential parts of tactics games such as Unicorn Overlord. Just like combat, however, each game handles the relationship system a little bit differently. It might seem straightforward here, but there is an extra step or two needed to fully commit and marry one of your companions. Aside from just building a strong bond with your favorite character, there are a lot of benefits to improving your relationships. Here’s a full tactical rundown of how romance works here so you can form an everlasting bond.

How romance works

The core of how romance works in Unicorn Overlord is all about Rapport. This represents your relationship with each character, can be built in a number of ways, and is the first and biggest step toward marriage. The simplest, but least efficient, way to build up your relationships is to fight in the same unit as the character you’re interested in. Win or lose, you will boost your Rapport at the end of each encounter.

To really build up those relationship points, you will want to buy gifts from Provisioners and present them to characters when they’re stationed at your base. Also between battles, share a meal with them at the Tavern to build up some easy Rapport. Both of these will cost you some gold, but who can put a price on love?

Make sure you note each character’s Rapport level in the menu. There are three intervals where you might unlock a Rapport Conversation that gives you deeper insight into who they are and what they think. Make sure to go to the spots where these take place on the map to trigger them.

Finally, once you’ve fully maxed out a character’s Rapport, you have the opportunity to marry them, but only after you get the Ring of the Maiden. This will unlock automatically as you progress through the main story missions, specifically after beating “The Witch’s Word.” This will be quite a few hours into the game, so you have plenty of time to decide on who you want to pop the question to. Once you have the ring, you can travel back to Palevia and visit the altar to pick who you want to propose to. Assuming you are maxed out with their Rapport, they will be available to pick for marriage.

All characters you can marry

While you do choose whether you play as a male or female Alain at the beginning of the game, there’s no need to worry about locking yourself out of any marriage options. You are free to marry any character regardless of gender so long as you meet the requirements. Here is the full list of characters you can marry:

Adel

Aramis

Alcina

Aubin

Auch

Berenice

Bruno

Chloe

Clive

Colm

Gailey

Hodrick

Gilbert

Josef

Lex

Melisandre

Monica

Mordon

Nina

Ochlys

Renault

Rolf

Scarlett

Selvie

Sharon

Tatiana

Travis

Yahna

Berengaria

Virginia

