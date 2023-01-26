One of the most popular features of Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the relationship-building and romance system. Players were able to pick their favorite character, get to know them, eventually start a relationship, and then argue with people online about why their pick was best. Fire Emblem Engage doesn’t have nearly as in-depth of a relationship or romance system as Three Houses, but it does still let you express your love for another character.

Here’s everything you need to know about how romance works, who you can enter into a relationship with, and if there are any restrictions based on which gender you can choose to play as in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to romance characters

Whether it’s in real life or in Fire Emblem Engage, you can’t just profess your love to someone you just met and expect it to go well. You need to first build up your relationship, which in this case is represented by support rank. You gain support levels by performing most actions in combat while next to that unit, such as attacking enemies and healing them. You know you’re doing something right when telltale hearts appear after performing an action.

Out of combat, you can boost your support levels by sparring with your beloved, as long as they are available. The same goes for asking them to cook, but again, only if they happen to be in the kitchen at that time.

Your goal is to eventually increase that support level up to an A-rank. However, S-rank is the highest rank there is, which is how you can completely romance that character. To do this, you will need to give them a unique item called the Pact Ring.

You can’t get the Pact Ring until you are close to the end of the game and beat the Paralogue: The Connector mission. Once completed, go to your Memento Drawer in your room to retrieve the ring. This is the only Pact Ring in the game, so you have to be very careful about who you choose to give it to. Once you give it to an A-rank support unit, you will see a unique cutscene between the two showing them take their romance to the next level.

Which characters can you romance?

There are a lot of characters in Fire Emblem Engage, but you can’t form romantic relationships and give the Pact Ring to all of them. Here’s a full list of the characters you can romance split between male and female options:

All male romance options

Vander

Clanne

Alfred

Boucheron

Louis

Jean

Merrin

Fogado

Pandreo

Bunet

Seadall

Diamant

Amber

Alcyst

Saphir

Zelkov

Kagetsu

Rosado

Mauvier

All female romance options

Framme

Etie

Celine

Chloe

Timerra

Panette

Jade

Lapis

Citrinne

Ivy

Hortensia

Goldmary

Anna

Yunaka

Veyle

And sorry, but no, you cannot romance any Emblem characters like Marth, Roy, or Byleth.

Is there same-sex romance?

Yes! Unlike Three Houses, which did have same-sex romance options, you are not limited to specific characters in Engage. You are free to give the Pact Ring to any character, male or female, no matter which gender you choose to play as yourself, so feel free to woo your favorite waifu or husbando!

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations