All romanceable characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to romance them

Romance options are by no means new in the CRPG genre. Even more traditional RPGs have added romance options for certain characters, but each game handles the process of actually entering into a romantic relationship differently. Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with interesting characters and companions that could catch your eye. Even if you’re not new to CRPGs, it’s always a challenge to understand what a certain character will like or dislike, as well as what actually counts as moving closer to a relationship with them. Thankfully, Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian has made it so that there are no restrictions on who you can romance based on your chosen gender or race, so all that’s left to do is study up on how to woo your dearly beloved.

All romance options and how to romance them

There are eight possible characters you can enter into a relationship in Baldur’s Gate 3, including all available companions. Relationships are based on earning positive opinions from them and hinge on the actions you take in the world with them in your party. Even if what you’re doing doesn’t directly impact them, they will think differently based on what they see you do, so keep that in mind before you do something your love interest might think less of you for. Also, be sure to speak to them each time you go to camp to further their individual stories.

You can check the approval rating for all characters under the Detailed View section of your character sheet. Make sure it is high before you do the quest where you rescue the refugees.

Astarion

The high-elf rogue, who also happens to be a vampire spawn, will join you in the opening hours of the game. He is a selfish one, so he will begin to give you approval when you do things like trick others for your own advantage, or simply act cruelly toward those “lower” than yourself. After you rescue Halsin and do the sidequest where you save the refugees, take a long rest to trigger the next step in your relationship during the celebration. Speak to him here and choose the following dialogue options and actions to complete your relationship:

“Really? “aving lives is awful”?

“True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party.”

“And what’s your idea of ‘a little fun'”?

“All right, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.”

Go to the nearest bed, interact with it, and choose the following options:

“You don’t have me yet.”

“And what do you want”?

Nod

Shadowheart

Shadowheart is one of the first companions you come across in Baldur’s Gate 3 in the opening section. Assuming you save her, this half-elf cleric will join you on the beach when you really begin the game. Being a Cleric, Shadowheart will give you approval for decisions you make that avoid fights and keep the peace. She isn’t picky about how you go about it, either, so if you need to lie, cheat, or steal to do so, she won’t mind. Once your approval with her is high enough, you will get the option to begin your romance after saving the refugees. Here are all the right things to say:

“Tieflings”?

“Are you worried Shar won’t approve”?

“I’d be glad to.” (If she asks to share a bottle)

“I’ll find you after everyone’s turned in for the night.”

Go to the bedroll and choose to find Shadowheart to kick off your romance.

Gale

As the resident Wizard of the group, you could probably guess that showing off your brains will win him over. While that’s true, Gale is also a bit of the opposite of Astarion and appreciates kindness and avoiding conflict. Build up your relationship until the end of the refugee quest and choose these words or actions to take your relationship to the next level:

“You’re a good teacher.”

Hold on to the moment. It’s a good night for intimacy.

Picture kissing him.

Continue speaking to Gale about the magic lesson you shared with the following options:

“I never thought it was so easy to cast magic.”

“So did you think about what I pictured when we were connected by the Weave?”

Pass the night and find him the next day at the campfire. Comfort and support him, then go to your bedroll to get the option to spend the night with him.

Lae’Zel

Tough and independent, Lae’Zel will be a hard one to win over, but it is possible. She’s a warrior at heart, so being aggressive, as well as shows of strength and general violence, will impress her, but always side with the Githyanki. Once the celebrations begin, things will be quite clear on what to do:

“Are you … asking for sex?”

“Yes. I will share my bed with you tonight.”

After that, there’s nothing left to do but go back to your bedroll and choose to spend the night with Lae’Zel.

Wyll

Wyll also has the heart of a warrior, but is distinct from Lae’Zel. He’s a Nobel, but made a deal with a devil that he deeply regrets. Being known as “Blade of the Frontiers,” he values kindness toward others, bravery, and strength. His romance path is a bit complicated, but involves talking to him at camp about Goblins and Tieflings, as well as his glass eye. When you head to the Goblin camp and the windmill in the Blighted Village, make sure not to bring him until after you rescue the prisoner. Find and kill the Goblins named Spike and Abdirak after asking about Mizora, then go back to camp to rest and speak to Wyll. During the celebration, speak to him and say:

“We should explore this bond in my bunk tonight.”

After inviting Wyll to your bedroll, you will need to make two more choices (and succeed in a roll):

“It’s all right. I just want to spend the night at your side.”

[Persuasion] “Come closer. I’ll help keep your mind off your devil.”

Karlach

Romancing Karlach is a bit more complex than some of the others. First, you will need to earn her approval by showing strength, but most importantly by freeing slaves since she herself was one as a child. Once she likes you, you will find out about her special heart called an Infernal Engin,e which prevents her from getting physically close to you. To move beyond this, you will need to find Infernal Iron as part of her quest to help repair her heart. After this, she still regrets that her body is too hot (literally) to touch anyone. You can use a number of ways to physically cool her off, such as dumping water on her, to get your first kiss.

Only after fully repairing Karlach’s engine in Act 2 can you fully romance her. Simply talk to her back at camp and express your interest in committing to your relationship with her, then have her join you at your bedroll.

Minthara

For those going for a more evil playthrough, Minathara may have caught your eye. Despite not being a companion at the start, you can still enjoy a fiery romance with the Drow Elf and eventually have her join you. Just be aware that you will need to do some dark actions to win her over that can cause Wyll to abandon your party.

When you reach the Goblin Camp, go to the Shattered Sanctum to talk to Minthara and tell her about the Grove, then side with the Goblins during the raid and betray the Tieflings and Druids. Once the fight is done, speak to her and choose the following dialogue options:

“It’s been a privilege to fight alongside you.”

“Embrace the change.”

O”pen your mind.”

When you head back to camp to celebrate the victory, talk to her once again and pledge yourself to her. From there, head to your bedroll to do the deed.

Halsin

If you chose to romance Minthara, you won’t be able to meet or romance Halsin, and vice versa. Halsin the Druid is perhaps the most famous romantic partner thanks to the infamous bear showcase the Baldur’s Gate 3 team held before the launch. As a Druid, he approves of anything you do to preserve nature, show kindness to animals, and side with Druid beliefs. He can’t be fully recruited until Act 2, though, and only if you rescue him from the Goblin Camp and save the Tiefling refugees. When in Act 2, make sure to keep Isobel alive in the Last Light Inn and speak to the sleeping man. Talk to Halsin after to begin a chain of quests focused on tracking down a kid named Thaniel that Halsin is looking for. Finish his quest, obviously keeping him alive no matter what, and then speak with him at camp. Here’s what to say:

“You’re welcome.”

“What are you saying exactly”?

If you already romanced someone else, don’t worry — Halsin is OK with that. Say:

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested — but I’m already in a relationship.”

I” will speak to [previously-chosen romantic partner].”

After talking to your first romance choice, go back to Halsin and say:

“[Partner] is open to what you proposed.”

Then, at your bedroll, seal the deal by saying:

P”ut your doubts aside. I’m here.”

“Of course. What else do you think I’m here for?”

One-night stands

While not exactly romances in the sense of all the previous characters, there are a few special cases where you can spend a passionate night with some unique characters. These characters mostly show up late into the game, and some are even spoilers, so read on at your own risk.

A pair of Drow twins named Nym and Sorn Orlith can be found at the Sharess’ Caress, a brothel in Wyvern Crossing. If you’re not in a relationship, you can hire one for a night of fun for 500 gold, but if you are game, you can hire the pair.

Mizora, the demon who is tied to Wyll’s questline, is a surprising character to be able to spend a night with, but there it is. Only appearing in Act 3, depending on how you play things, Mizora will come back to your camp and make you an enticing offer. You can accept if you like, but just know Wyll won’t be pleased about it.

Haarlep, another demonic character, is also open to spending a night together. He is one of Raphael’s underlings in the House of Hope, and is essentially a twin of the devil since he’s that self-centered.

Naoise Nallinto is also encountered at Sharess’ Caress, but will be with a … client … when you arrive. If you interrupt them, you will need to kill the disguised Mind Flayer and Naoise will reward you with a night together.

Finally, the mysterious Guardian can even be romanced, which should be appealing if you spent some time customizing their looks at the beginning of the game. The only requirement to sharing a romantic encounter is to make sure you head down into the basement of the Elfsong Tavern in the lower city of Baldur’s Gate.

