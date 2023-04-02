 Skip to main content
Resident Evil 4 locked drawers guide: all Small Key locations

Jesse Lennox
By

Keys and Resident Evil games are like peanut butter and jelly. If you’re not fighting zombies, you’re looking for a key to get you to the next room — where you will fight more zombies. While there are plenty of mandatory keys in the Resident Evil 4 remake, there are also a set of extra keys that you can completely miss. These Small Keys are used to unlock locked drawers you come across, as opposed to doors, and hold some very valuable treasures. Considering how precious money is in this game, the more treasures you can find and sell to your Merchant friend, the better off you’ll be. Small keys aren’t in your direct path often, and once you leave an area, you can’t go back to collect them later in most cases. We’ll help you become the master of unlocking by showing you where to snag all the Small Keys in Resident Evil 4, as well as where to use them.

Where to find all Small Keys

Before getting into the locations of Small Keys, note that these keys are not exclusive to a single drawer. Any Small Key can be used to open any drawer, so feel free to spend them as soon as you find a drawer with a key in hand. However, once you leave an area in Resident Evil 4, there’s no going back. That means if you left any keys or drawers behind, you won’t be able to open them unless you start another playthrough or wait until you begin a new game. There are eight Small Keys to get, and they are all found within the first two zones of the game, but won’t show up on your map. Locked drawers won’t either by default, but if you buy the Treasure Map from the Merchant, the drawers will be put on your map. Here’s how to track all the keys down, and where the nearest locked drawer is in the order you can first encounter them.

The first key you can get is in Chapter 2 in the Valley. After meeting the Merchant, you will be sent into the Valley to find a key to open the gate opposite the Merchant. After clearing out the enemies, drop down to the lowest level on the south end and enter the shack. Inside, take a right and look for a case on the shelf. Loot it, and pick up the first Small Key. The nearest locked drawer is back in the Factory past the Merchant. Go into the room where you retrieved Leon’s equipment after it was taken from him and use the key on the desk drawer.

A map showing the location of a Small Key.

Also in Chapter 2, as part of the main mission, you will go inside the Village Chief’s Manor. Staying on the ground floor, go to the southwest side of the building and snag this key resting on a pile of papers next to the couch. You will need to complete the puzzles here to progress to the next chapter to get to the locked drawer. Once Chapter 3 begins, you can head straight back to the village from the start of the game and into the center house on the north side of the “street” to unlock a drawer.

A map showing the location of a Small Key.

In the Fish Farm Village, in the same building you need to visit to obtain gas for the boat in, go outside, and head southwest. There will be a smaller wooden building with some drawers you can loot for the key. Take it back to the Merchant’s shop next to the dock, jump down to the lower level and go to the right. There’s a hidden drawer here you can unlock

A map showing the location of a Small Key.

Move ahead into Chapter 4, where you gain access to explore the lake with your boat. You want to boat on over to the Lakeside Settlement, and then go all the way north through a gate you can open with your Insignia Key. This will lead to the Forest Altar after you climb up the ladder near the corpse. The Small Key is sitting on a wagon to the north. The nearest drawers to unlock are very close in the Lakeside Settlement. Go into the largest building and look along the wall to your left for the locked drawers.

A map showing the location of a Small Key.

After you’ve entered the Church, the next Small Key is very hard to miss. Simply pick it up off the table just beside the main altar. Take the key outside again and around to the southwest to the small building with the typewriter in it that you probably already visited and noticed a locked drawer.

A map showing the location of a Small Key.

Your next Small Key won’t show up until Chapter 8 when you’ve entered the Castle. Once you’ve solved the puzzle in the Bindery area, you will walk through a long, narrow corridor, and up some stairs, where you will get jump-scared. Once that happens, look to the left at the dead end. The Small Key is on a box below a window. Backtrack to the Bindery’s entrance and, instead of drawers like normal, use the key on the suit of armor.

A map showing the location of a Small Key.

Once you reach the Grand Hall in Chapter 9, go on the second floor on the west side and head north through a wooden door. Inside this small room is a drawer you can steal this key from. Head back the way you came into the Audience Chamber and look along the north wall to find the locked drawer.

A map showing the location of a Small Key.

The final key can be picked up and used in Chapter 12 in the Ballroom, which you already visited in Chapter 10. This time, you can reach the key by going to the right side of the train you rode in on, on the north side of the circular area, and pop open the briefcase holding the key. The final drawer is unfortunately fairly far back in the Castle Battlements. Head through the Ballroom, Grand Hall, and Courtyard to reach it and enter the first tower on your right. The drawers are hidden behind a wall on the right.

A map showing the location of a Small Key.

Resident Evil 4 remake: egg Hunt guide
Leon picking up a golden egg.

Among the new additions brought to the Resident Evil 4 remake are Merchant Requests. These are small sidequests you can take on to earn some extra rewards to help you survive the dangers lurking in every shadowy corner. One very early request you can take on is called the Egg Hunt request, which is given to you early in Chapter 4. If you are getting Easter egg-hunting vibes from the title, you'd be on the right track since the goal here is to find a very rare Golden Egg to bring to the Merchant. You probably picked up a few white and brown eggs already, but golden ones are not so common. Here's how you can complete the Egg Hunt request in Resident Evil 4.
How to complete the Egg Hunt request

You can start this quest is in Chapter 4 once you reach the lake. Before hopping into the boat, you can snag this request note on the wall just beside the boat. The request simply tasks you with selling a Golden Egg to the Merchant, but the hard part is actually getting your hands on said egg.

All crafting recipes and locations in Resident Evil 4
Saddler looms in front of amber in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Crafting has been a part of the Resident Evil series since the beginning, when you would mix your herbs together to create different and more powerful healing items. The original Resident Evil 4 didn't add much to that formula, but the Resident Evil 4 remake adds a host of new resources you can combine your items into beyond just your healing items. You will simply just need to figure out some of these recipes in the game, while a few can only be unlocked if you purchase the recipes from the Merchant. Being a survival horror game that leans more toward the action side of things, resources will never be plentiful. Leon will need to use every tool at his disposal, so come prepared with the knowledge of all the crafting recipes and what effects they have when diving into Resident Evil 4.
Where to buy crafting recipes

It should come as no surprise that the only place you can purchase new crafting recipes is from your old friend, the Merchant. There are only five recipes he will sell you, but not all at once. The first time you meet him, he will only sell the Bolts ammo recipe, but subsequent recipes will unlock as you encounter him in later chapters. Here are all five of the recipes he sells and how much they cost:

Where to find the wrench in Resident Evil 4
Leon picking up a wrench.

Despite starting off in a rather rustic and quaint village in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you will eventually progress through many more sophisticated areas. When you reach Chapter 4 specifically, you will be navigating a lab with many dangerous monsters lurking about. A number of doors require a specific keycard to open, but there's one that's a bit harder to get through. To access the door's override control panel and give get yourself the level 3 security card to continue on your journey, you will need to remove a grate. Leon's fingers are good for shooting, but you'll need a tool to get this grate out of your way. Here's where you can find the wrench in Resident Evil 4 and escape the labs with your life.
Where to find the wrench

Once you're in the labs and blocked by the door, your only option to move forward is to find the wrench. However, this tool isn't in a place you'd likely think to look for it. From the blocked door, head south into the Incubation Lab, where you can observe several of the Regenerators suspended in tubes. If you take out your newly acquired thermal scope, which you should be well acquainted with after using it against Regenerators, you will notice a strange object inside one specific monster.

