 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to solve the stained glass church puzzle in Resident Evil 4

Jesse Lennox
By

Even though Resident Evil 4 was the turning point where the series moved toward a more action-oriented style of game, it is still packed with puzzles to test your brain power just as much as your aim. The remake stays true to that formula by bringing back one of the iconic early puzzles from the original, which you will encounter during Chapter 4. While exploring the church, you will be presented with a stained glass puzzle that requires you to line up different colors to complete the image. Spinning puzzles like this are quite tricky, even for an experienced agent like Leon, so we'll back you up and show you how to solve the church puzzle in Resident Evil 4.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach Chapter 4

A messed up stained glass puzzle.

How to solve the stained glass puzzle

After entering the church and flipping the switch to reveal the panel with two dials, you can begin to take on this puzzle.

Step 1: One of the three dials is missing, but is easily found in a cabinet in the back corner of the church.

Leon picking up a blue dial.

Step 2: Place the blue dial in the panel next to the others.

Related

Step 3: Spin the green dial until the green sections in the middle fit around the insignia.

A partially solved stained glass puzzle.

Step 4: Now rotate the blue sections until they line up along the long bottom part of the insignia.

Step 5: Finally, you can just spin the red dial until the colors all slot into place.

Step 6: Once filled in, the door will open and you can climb up to the church's second floor.

Editors' Recommendations

All Resident Evil games, ranked from best to worst
A zombie crawls after someone in Resident Evil 2.

Many people credit the Resident Evil games with the birth of the survival-horror genre in video games. From spinoffs to sequels to remakes, sifting through all the Resident Evil games can be a challenge. If you’ve never played one before, you want to make sure you start with the right game. 

Everyone might have their own ideas about the “best” or “worst” Resident Evil games, but we’ve done our best to rank the games in the series for you. Keep in mind that we’ll only consider games with "Resident Evil" in the title, so we won’t include spinoff titles like Operation Raccoon City or Umbrella Chronicles.

Read more
How to get the TMP in Resident Evil 4
Leon Kennedy walking in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 has a handful of really great guns to pick from as you slay hundreds of baddies throughout its spooky Spanish village, and in most cases, you'll need to push through a lot of chapters to get to some of the best ones the game has to offer. But in the case of the TMP – Resident Evil 4's small and deadly SMG – you'll actually be able to get it relatively early in the adventure. While it may not be the best weapon in the game, it's a nice option to have on you for filling larger enemies with bullets. We'll tell you where you can get your hands on it below.
Where to buy the TMP and why you should
The TMP is available beginning in Chapter 3 of the campaign. Simply speak to the merchant once you come across him, and he'll have the TMP for sale. If you need some extra money to pick it up, sell a few treasures or slay some enemies.

The real question is whether or not the TMP is worth the investment, and the answer is a resounding "yes" for most players. Given Resident Evil 4's penchant for throwing large groups of foes at you at once, it can be very useful to have a weapon that can handle such onslaughts. The TMP is great for spraying these mobs of enemies with bullets to keep them at bay, especially given that the gun has a very large magazine, meaning that you can keep firing for quite a while without worrying about reloading.

Read more
You won’t have to wait long to play Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

Capcom has revealed when it will add The Mercenaries to its remake of Resident Evil 4. Fortunately, the wait isn't that long, as the free DLC will drop on April 7.

We learned that The Mercenaries was coming in two weeks thanks to a tease at the end of the Resident Evil 4 remake's launch trailer. It doesn't show any new gameplay or give more details about the mode, simply showing a piece of key art with the free DLC's release date. The mode was first teased at the end of Resident Evil 4's trailer during the February State of Play.

Read more