How to start the Nuka-World DLC in Fallout 4

The first major DLC expansion for Fallout 4 lets players go to the abandoned amusement park called Nuka-World. While there's plenty of fun and excitement to be had here, don't expect it to come from the roller coasters or carnival games since this park is the battleground between rival raider gangs. This new zone adds a ton of new quests and side activities to the base experience, but it isn't as simple to get to as a real theme park. Don't worry if your Pip-Boy isn't helping you get to Nuka-World -- we'll show you how to start this DLC.

Difficulty Moderate What You Need The Nuka World DLC

Reach level 30

How to start the Nuka-World DLC

To start the Nuka-World DLC in Fallout 4, you must first own the DLC either by purchasing it individually, as part of the season pass, or getting it as part of the version of the game you purchased. In addition, your character will also need to be level 30 before the quest leading you to Nuka-World will appear on your Pip-Boy.

Step 1: With the DLC installed, start up your game of Fallout 4.

Step 2: So long as you're level 30, open your Pip-Boy's Radio tab and find the "Nuka-Cola Family Radio" option and select it.

Step 3: This will lead you to the Nuka-World Transit Center, which is protected by some raiders and Commander Kaylor.

Step 4: Defeat Commander Kaylor and pick up the "Kaylor's Orders" document from their body.

Step 5: Go inside the building, speak to Harvey, and agree to help him in exchange for getting you to Nuka-World. There are multiple ways to complete this step, but all work.

Step 6: Once done, go to the train and you will be given the option to travel to Nuka-World.

