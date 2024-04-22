 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to start the Nuka-World DLC in Fallout 4

Jesse Lennox
By

The first major DLC expansion for Fallout 4 lets players go to the abandoned amusement park called Nuka-World. While there's plenty of fun and excitement to be had here, don't expect it to come from the roller coasters or carnival games since this park is the battleground between rival raider gangs. This new zone adds a ton of new quests and side activities to the base experience, but it isn't as simple to get to as a real theme park. Don't worry if your Pip-Boy isn't helping you get to Nuka-World -- we'll show you how to start this DLC.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

What You Need

  • The Nuka World DLC

  • Reach level 30

A raider standing outside nuka-world in Fallout 4.
Bethesda

How to start the Nuka-World DLC

To start the Nuka-World DLC in Fallout 4, you must first own the DLC either by purchasing it individually, as part of the season pass, or getting it as part of the version of the game you purchased. In addition, your character will also need to be level 30 before the quest leading you to Nuka-World will appear on your Pip-Boy.

Step 1: With the DLC installed, start up your game of Fallout 4.

Step 2: So long as you're level 30, open your Pip-Boy's Radio tab and find the "Nuka-Cola Family Radio" option and select it.

Related

Step 3: This will lead you to the Nuka-World Transit Center, which is protected by some raiders and Commander Kaylor.

Step 4: Defeat Commander Kaylor and pick up the "Kaylor's Orders" document from their body.

Step 5: Go inside the building, speak to Harvey, and agree to help him in exchange for getting you to Nuka-World. There are multiple ways to complete this step, but all work.

Step 6: Once done, go to the train and you will be given the option to travel to Nuka-World.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to fix Helldivers 2 matchmaking issues
Two soldiers in a Helldivers 2 trailer.

Helldivers 2 is a ridiculously-fun squad shooter for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. With a major emphasis on co-op play, one of the core features of any multiplayer game is matchmaking. This is the game’s ability to group random players together for an online session. While this should be a pretty automated process that players don’t have to worry about, some Helldiver fans have reported failed matchmaking. If you keep finding yourself unable to land in a lobby, here’s a couple of things you can try to fix the issue.
How to fix matchmaking issues
Before offering some potential solutions, know that these are workarounds and not official remedies to the problem. Arrowhead has stated in its official Discord that it is aware of the problems and is working on a fix. However, if you just can't wait to get back to blasting bugs with your pals, here are some methods some players have found success with.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Helldivers/comments/1ami79d/helldivers_2_matchmaking_workaround_easy/

Read more
If you love Amazon’s Fallout, play the series’ best games on Game Pass and PS Plus next
Two characters in power armor in Fallout 4.

The Fallout TV series just released on Amazon Prime, and it's one of the best video game adaptations out there. It perfectly captures the tense, humorous feel of the postapocalyptic video game series while telling a new story with original characters. If you've just watched the show, you're probably itching to play a Fallout title again or check out one of the games the series is based on for the first time. Thankfully, if you're subscribed to one of the major video game subscription services, that's very easy to do.

Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 are all on at least one gaming subscription service. While PC and Xbox players will be looking to Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation owners can get in on the fun with PS Plus Extra's game catalog. We've combed through what's available on PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, and PS Plus Extra, and there's no shortage of options. Here are the best starting points on each service.
PC Game Pass

Read more
Amazon’s Fallout TV series is even more impressive than The Last of Us
Aaron Moten stands next to someone wearing power armor in Fallout.

Aaron Moten plays Maximus in Amazon's Fallout series. Amazon

When the first trailer for Amazon’s Fallout dropped, the internet was hit by a familiar wave of eye rolls. Every aspect of it was scrutinized, from its Power Suit design to its title card gags. Now, days after the entire series was released on Amazon Prime Video to rave reviews, those preemptive haters are eating irradiated crow.

Read more