How to hide pop-up ads on Steam

When you're sitting down for a break with some of the best PC games on Steam, the last thing you want is something getting in your way. Pop-ups have been the bane of our existence on the web for decades, and they've even found a way to infiltrate our gaming platforms. Every time you boot up Steam, you're greeted with a second window advertising the next big upcoming game. Sure, sometimes that's interesting, but usually you would rather just get to playing. Here's how you can disable Steam pop-up ads for good.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Steam account

How to disable Steam pop-ups

Steam probably doesn't want you to know you can turn these pop-ups off, but there is a fast and easy way to disable them so you can play in peace.

Step 1: Launch Steam.

Step 2: Click on Steam in the top left.

Step 3: Choose Settings.

Step 4: Select Interface.

Step 5: Scroll down and select the toggle for Notify me about additions or changes to my games, new release, and upcoming releases to off.

Once off, pop-ups will no longer bother you when booting or browsing Steam.