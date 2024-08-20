 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to hide pop-up ads on Steam

By
best gifts for pc gamers december 2023 setup by chuck fortner unsplash
Chuck Fortner / Unsplash

When you're sitting down for a break with some of the best PC games on Steam, the last thing you want is something getting in your way. Pop-ups have been the bane of our existence on the web for decades, and they've even found a way to infiltrate our gaming platforms. Every time you boot up Steam, you're greeted with a second window advertising the next big upcoming game. Sure, sometimes that's interesting, but usually you would rather just get to playing. Here's how you can disable Steam pop-up ads for good.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Steam account

How to disable Steam pop-ups

Steam probably doesn't want you to know you can turn these pop-ups off, but there is a fast and easy way to disable them so you can play in peace.

Step 1: Launch Steam.

Step 2: Click on Steam in the top left.

The Steam homepage.
Valve

Step 3: Choose Settings.

Step 4: Select Interface.

The Steam interface menu.
Valve

Step 5: Scroll down and select the toggle for Notify me about additions or changes to my games, new release, and upcoming releases to off.

Once off, pop-ups will no longer bother you when booting or browsing Steam.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to connect a keyboard and mouse to the Steam Deck
Steam Deck with Keyboard.

One of the best features of the Steam Deck is its varied controls, from face buttons, to joysticks, to touch controls. But there's never a substitute for a full size keyboard and mouse, and fortunately, you can connect them straight to the Steam Deck. It supports wired and wireless connections, although you'll need a USB hub if you want to use a USB connection.

Read more
How to customize controls on the Steam Deck
A suite of retro games in the Steam Deck library.

Your Steam Deck is the beating heart of your everyday gameplay. It’s fast, powerful, and is packed with features and customizations. Regarding the latter, did you know that you’re actually able to customize your Steam Deck’s controls? Doing so isn’t overly difficult, but a little know-how goes a long way.

To that end, we’ve put together this guide to teach you how to re-map and re-tool your Steam Deck controls as quickly and easily as possible.

Read more
How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals playtest
Team up abilities in Marvel Rivals

A new competitive shooter is on the way, this time featuring all your favorite Marvel heroes. Marvel Rivals has been unveiled as a 6v6 third-person hero shooter with many similarities to Overwatch. Matches will launch teams of these larger-than life-characters into fierce battles across iconic locations from the Marvel universe. While the full game doesn't have a release date yet, you can suit up as one of over a dozen heroes early by joining the closed alpha test. Not everyone will get in, so make sure you sign up so you don't miss out on a chance to be one of the first to suit up and do battle.

Read more