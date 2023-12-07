 Skip to main content
How to solve Sarentu Totems in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Jesse Lennox
By

Many mysteries await you to uncover in the new region of Pandora your character wakens in in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Unlike a traditional open-world game, especially a Ubisoft-developed one, this title doesn’t hold your hand nearly as much when solving any of its environmental puzzles. The Sarentu Totems are optional locations you can seek out across the frontier, but finding one is just the beginning. Once you do, you need to find a very specific place to view it from in order to unlock the secrets it holds. With so few clues, you’ll need a bit of guidance to learn the tricks to solve these totems.

How to solve Sarentu Totems

A sarentu totem in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Ubisoft

When you encounter a Sarentu Totem, you will find a large, spiral-shaped object usually on a cliffside or overlook of some sort. Your only objective when you approach one is to find the correct spot to stand at and view it from by following “markers.” These markers aren’t going to show up on your HUD or even be highlighted with your special Na’vi vision.

A Na'vi observing a totem in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Ubisoft

You need to look at the little triangular bit of fabric sticking out of the side of the totem. This is an arrow pointing to another identical arrow somewhere on the ground in that direction. You must follow all these arrows, which may not even be in sight from one to another until you get to the designated spot. You will know you have arrived when you get a button prompt to observe the totem and complete the puzzle.

