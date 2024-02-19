 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to fix ‘servers at capacity’ error in Helldivers 2

Jesse Lennox
By

It turns out that it isn’t the bugs or robots in Helldivers 2 that are the biggest threat. Server issues have been the biggest issue for some players. You might be loaded up with the best weapons and have a crew ready to drop and spread some democracy the hard way, only to get shot down by an error message stating that the servers are at capacity. Some errors like this do have ways for you to work around them, but is that the case this time?

Can you fix the servers at capacity error?

Two soldiers clasping hands in Helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unfortunately, this is one error in Helldivers 2 that you have no power over. This issue falls on the game being just too popular for the game’s servers to keep up with. A statement posted by developer Arrowhead in its official Discord said: “Our team is working around the clock to solve these issues. While we’ve been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers. Therefore, we’ve had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised.”

Recommended Videos

Sadly, if you are faced with this message, your only option is to wait for room to open up on the server or wait until Arrowhead is able to raise the number of players it can host.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Helldivers 2: all Boosters and how to get them
A scene from Helldiver 2's opening cutscene.

Building up your character and being a team player is critical in Helldivers 2. A mission is doomed from the start if you only look out for yourself, but you might be overlooking an easy way to give yourself and your squad some extra support. Boosters are just one of the many ways to customize your trooper, but perhaps one of the most important.

These aren't handed out automatically, so if you don't know how to get them or, even more importantly, what they do, you are putting yourself at a needless disadvantage. We're here to train you on all the Boosters in Helldivers 2 and how to get and equip them for your next mission.
All Boosters in Helldivers 2

Read more
How to get Silver and Copper Keys in Palworld
Anubis shooting magic in Palworld.

While you're exploring, catching new Pals, and collecting resources in Palworld, you will eventually stumble upon some high-tier treasure chests. While this may give you an initial surge of excitement, if you find yourself lacking any keys with which to open it, your mood may deflate rather quickly. Keys come in three distinct types, with Copper and Silver being a bit easier to get than the Gold ones, but they are still no walk in the park. There are two main ways to get them, so let's unlock the secret of the keys so you can crack open those tantalizing chests.
How to get Silver and Copper Keys

The first method to getting some Silver and Copper Keys will be to successfully fight off a raid on your base. We're specifically looking for raids full of Leezpunk Pals. This is a dark-type that are a very common type to assault your base. Catching or defeating these will have a chance of dropping either type of key, but Copper is more common.

Read more
Helldivers 2: how to get and use Warbonds and Super Credits
Two soldiers clasping hands in Helldivers 2.

Things have changed a lot between our universe and the one in Helldivers 2 where Super Earth rules the galaxy. Chief among them, aside from the militaristic society you find yourself in, are all the new forms of currency. You may not enjoy making money in real life, but at least in Helldivers 2, you can have a blast running missions with your friends to fill your pockets and start unlocking new cosmetics, weapons, and Boosters.

The two main forms of income you will be dealing with are Warbonds and Super Credits, but you need the former to even get the latter. If you thought you would be wearing these Warbond Medals, take a seat and we'll show you exactly how to earn and use this currency.
How to get and use Warbond Medals and Super Credits

Read more