It turns out that it isn’t the bugs or robots in Helldivers 2 that are the biggest threat. Server issues have been the biggest issue for some players. You might be loaded up with the best weapons and have a crew ready to drop and spread some democracy the hard way, only to get shot down by an error message stating that the servers are at capacity. Some errors like this do have ways for you to work around them, but is that the case this time?

Can you fix the servers at capacity error?

Unfortunately, this is one error in Helldivers 2 that you have no power over. This issue falls on the game being just too popular for the game’s servers to keep up with. A statement posted by developer Arrowhead in its official Discord said: “Our team is working around the clock to solve these issues. While we’ve been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers. Therefore, we’ve had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised.”

Recommended Videos

Sadly, if you are faced with this message, your only option is to wait for room to open up on the server or wait until Arrowhead is able to raise the number of players it can host.

Editors' Recommendations