 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best weapons in Helldivers 2

Jesse Lennox
By

When it comes to your firepower in Helldivers 2, the weapons you procure during missions easily trounce whatever you’re deploying with. The only downside is that you can never count on which ones you will find, if any. Therefore, whatever you slot into your loadout needs to be able to keep up with the threats you’re likely to encounter. Most weapons tend to have a stronger utility when facing different enemy types, but there still exists a hierarchy of guns that simply outclass the others.

If you’re in need of the strongest weapons to spread democracy across the galaxy and make Super Earth proud, here are the best weapons you should drop with in Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

Best Helldivers 2 weapons

Depending on what enemies you expect to face in a mission, mainly either bugs or robots, you may want to change up your weapon to give you an edge. Any of these weapons are perfect to pick based on the threat or are generally good in all situations so you don’t have to think too hard.

Related

PLAS-1 Scorcher Plasma Rifle

The plasma scorcher rifle in helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Our first pick is technically just an energy weapon, but it feels like an entirely new class all on its own. This is a medium-range weapon that shoots “bolts” of heated gas that explode wherever they land. This makes it amazing for crowd control if you can sneak shots into the heart of a group.

The downsides are twofold. First. explosions are dangerous. Helldivers 2 is notoriously unforgiving with friendly fire, so you have to have a good amount of situational awareness to not catch a teammate or yourself in the blast radius. The second is that it normally only has 10 rounds before needing a reload, though you can upgrade that to 20.

Breaker

THe breaker shotgun in helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

If there was any shotgun we’d trust on a run, it’d be the Breaker. Of all the weapons in this class, this one has the best balance of damage and range. Naturally, it is still best suited for close encounters, but it’s more versatile than the other shotguns. While this version is balanced well for most missions, you could swap it for the incendiary variant if you know you’re going up against bugs or enemies with no armor.

Just be cautious of your ammo use. Being a fully automatic weapon, you can chew through your reserves before you know it.

Liberator

An assaulr rifle in Helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Don’t assume your trusty Liberator can’t keep up with the later weapons. In terms of being an all-purpose assault rifle, this gun may not excel in any specific situation, but it won’t ever fail you. This is a solid choice to fall back on if you are grinding out missions and don’t want to think too hard about min-maxing your loadout. You can also opt for the explosive version for more damage if you can handle the recoil.

Scythe

The scythe energy weapon in helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Laser weapons are the most situational type in Helldivers 2, and are really only being worth bringing out against robots, but the Scythe is not only the most fun, but also the best in our eyes. The most appealing aspect of this gun is that it doesn’t consume any ammo at all, and instead just needs to cool off after firing. So long as you can manage that, you’ll never be caught off guard. Being able to melt through enemies with a sustained energy beam never gets old.

Redeemer Pistol

The redeemer pistol in helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

We needed to include at least one secondary weapon on this list, and the Redeemer instantly came to mind. Even though it is technically called a pistol, this is much more of a small machine gun or SMG in terms of function. Its strength is also its downside, though, because while being able to unload its ammo at such a rapid pace will certainly save you in a pinch, it will also leave you on empty after a use or two.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best co-op games on Xbox Series X
Jack Sparrow and pirate from Sea of Thieves.

The Xbox Series X is home to superb games we'll no doubt be talking about for years to come. The system features RPGs, shooters, puzzle games, survival games, and even competitive experiences that throw you against other players to be the last person standing. Better yet are the games you can enjoy with friends, either from the couch or online. Something about working together with a friend to defeat bosses or tackle objectives is widely appealing, making it easy to see why co-op games are so popular. The lineup of co-op games is constantly growing on Xbox Series X, but there are several you absolutely need to play.

These are the best co-op games on Xbox Series X.

Read more
The best Mega Man games, ranked
mega man

Capcom has been in the games business almost as long as Nintendo. Despite never getting into the hardware business, it still developed its own mascot of sorts very early on with Mega Man. This little robot boy, known as Rockman in Japan, was one of the most popular and influential series on the NES, spawning a franchise that became famous across the globe. The core series would lead to cartoons, merchandise, and spinoff series, but it all began with the idea of a little blue robot fighting bosses to take their powers. While the series in general has been almost completely dormant since the end of the X series, there have been a few attempts to bring it back into prominence. To date, there are 11 mainline games all following the same formula, but varying wildly in quality. Now that there are two Mega Man Legacy Collections bundling all the games together, we've gone back to rank every game in the series from best to worst.

Mega Man 2

Read more
The best co-op games on PS5
Cody and May shooting in It Takes Two.

Games have always been meant to be played with other people. Sure, there are dozens of fantastic single-player experiences out there, and those are some of our favorites, but there's something different about experiencing a game with one or more real people either sitting next to you or across the world via an online experience. Most of the time, games focus on competition, but many of us would rather team up with our friends than fight against them. Thankfully, games that offer full-on co-op experiences are better than ever on the PlayStation 5.

Right from the console's launch, the PS5 has offered ways for friends, family, and everyone who enjoys games to come together and experience them. There are amazing co-op experiences to be found in just about every genre out there, meaning you are sure to find at least one that fits your specific tastes. To help you in your search for the best co-op games for you and your partner to try out, here are the best ones we could find on the PS5.

Read more