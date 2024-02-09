 Skip to main content
Helldivers 2: how to get and use Warbonds and Super Credits

Jesse Lennox
By

Things have changed a lot between our universe and the one in Helldivers 2 where Super Earth rules the galaxy. Chief among them, aside from the militaristic society you find yourself in, are all the new forms of currency. You may not enjoy making money in real life, but at least in Helldivers 2, you can have a blast running missions with your friends to fill your pockets and start unlocking new cosmetics, weapons, and Boosters.

The two main forms of income you will be dealing with are Warbonds and Super Credits, but you need the former to even get the latter. If you thought you would be wearing these Warbond Medals, take a seat and we’ll show you exactly how to earn and use this currency.

How to get and use Warbond Medals and Super Credits

A mission select galaxy map in Helldivers 2.
You don’t have to think too hard when trying to get Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2 since they are rewarded for all the missions you take via the Galactic War map. Whenever you are choosing a mission, you can see how many Warbonds you will collect upon completion under the Missions Completed Bonus header. A general rule is that harder missions will give a higher Warbond payout, as will doing any Focused Strategy missions. There are also opportunities to find caches of Warbond Medals during a mission at points of interest on the map.

When you have a nice chunk of Warbonds burning a hole in your pocket, you can start spending them by going to the Acquisition Center between missions. The list of items available is broken up into pages you need to work through in typical battle pass fashion. This is also where you can use Warbonds to buy Super Credits, although in small numbers. In total, once you buy your way through all 10 pages, you can collect a total of 800 Super Credits, but you can also snag an additional 300 if you buy the premium track.

Another free way to earn Super Credits is to pop open your map during missions and attempt to explore all the diamond icons you see. These indicate unique points of interest (POI) that can have loot like weapons, Warbond Medals (as mentioned above), and even Super Credits. You never know if these POIs will simply be a crash site with loot or a base swarming with enemies, so it isn’t without risk to hunt them down. Typically, these caches have around 10 Super Credits if they have them at all. Additionally, you may not have the time or resources to explore during a mission, adding another element to the risk/reward nature of venturing off your critical path.

And lastly, being a premium currency, you can always shell out some of your real-world cash to buy Super Credits if there’s something in the shop you simply must get right away. It costs $2 to get 150 Super Credits if you want to go this route.

Super Credits can only be used in the aptly named Superstore that sells exclusive armor sets that rotate on a regular schedule.

How to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ichiban surfing.

Just buying new, better weapons will get you through most of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but if you want to cut down on grinding or take on the endgame challenges, there's no getting around the need to upgrade and craft better gear. All those materials you've been scooping up off the ground and collecting from fights will get you most of the way there, but the top-tier weapons in the game will need a little bit more. Things like Squid Tentacles, for whatever reason, are one of the more rare ingredients that are somehow necessary to make these powerful weapons. There are only a few ways you can snag these slippery limbs, so rather than ruin your vacation in Hawaii by stressing, we'll show you how to get Squid Tentacles as painlessly as possible.
Where to get Squid Tentacles

There are two ways to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but only one doesn't rely on luck. If you want a surefire way to get some, it's time to do some charity work and clean up the beaches by collecting as much trash as possible. If you take this refuse to the recycling center on the beach, the kind woman will exchange the garbage for points you can spend on various items. She just so happens to have a pair of Squid Tentacles for sale, but only the two. Each one will also cost a whopping 1,000 points, meaning you will need to pick up quite a bit of trash to afford them.

How to get Gold Keys in Palworld
Four trainers riding pals in the water.

The Palpagos Islands in Palworld are a massive swath of land waiting to be explored. You will spend plenty of time catching a team of Pals in the early going, as well as collecting plenty of materials to build up a base and upgrade your gear, but exploration will always pull you out into the dangerous wilds. While you're out there, you will eventually happen upon various treasure chests with the promise of some great loot inside. These chests come in different types, with each requiring a unique type of key to be opened. The rarest of these chests need a Gold Key, which is obviously the hardest to find. In fact, you can look high and low and never find one. There's a trick to getting these special keys, and we'll share all those juicy details.
How to get Gold Keys

While Copper and Silver Keys can be collected as loot from certain Pals, Gold Keys won't drop from any monster in the game, even the Legendaries. The only way we've found to get a Gold Key is to kill an unlikely and dangerous target.

How to get Ethereal Egesta in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ichiban and Kiryu back to back.

Ichiban may be in a tropical paradise in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but there's more need than ever for his trusty bat. Trouble is waiting around every corner, and only the strongest weapons will get you through the toughest encounters and bosses that Hawaii has in store. There are some great weapons you can buy for all the different party members and jobs, plus you'll find plenty as well, but you can't draw out a weapon's full potential without upgrading it. Early upgrades only require basic materials, but the best of the best ask you to get items that you won't find lying around or in any common shops. Ethereal Egesta is one such material that is hidden in a place you likely never would look, and it can also net you a Trophy for finding it. Put on some gloves because we're about to show you where you can fish out the Ethereal Egesta.
Where to find Ethereal Egesta

If you want to grab this material and a Trophy all at once, head to Revolve bar. On the first floor, head back near the staircase leading up to Ichiban's pad, but instead of going up, go through the door into the bathroom. You will have a prompt to grab an item right out of the toilet, so just close your eyes, don't think about what's inside, and grab it. You will be rewarded with the Ethereal Egesta and the Not a Total Waste Trophy.

