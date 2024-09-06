 Skip to main content
Is Space Marine 2 cross-platform?

By
warhammer 40000 space marine 2 how long to beat campaign
When the Emperor calls on you to face down the endless onslaught of Tyranid forces, he doesn’t expect you to go alone. Sure, you are a nearly unkillable Space Marine, but even you will need backup on this mission in Space Marine 2. The campaign isn’t all that long, though it’s more than bloody enough to be satisfying. And replaying missions with friends or jumping into the Operations mode keeps the violence coming. If you fancy yourself a particularly deadly marine, you can even go into PvP. Clearly, this game was not meant to be played alone, especially not if you want all the Trophies and Achievements, but will you be able to play with (or against) players on other platforms?

Is Space Marine 2 cross-platform?

Space Marines fight Tyranids in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

Space Marine 2 is a strange case in which the answer is yes and no depending on what you’re talking about. For crossplay, the game only supports full cross-platform support for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in the co-op modes. That would be either the campaign or Operations mode. On the other hand, consoles and PC are divided for the PvP modes. Here, PC players are sectioned off while PlayStation and Xbox players can still battle it out on an even playing field.

Thankfully, cross-progression is a much simpler matter. Once you set up your Prism Ray Online Services account before playing, you can access this same account on any platform to move your save wherever you go. This will require you to own a copy of the game on multiple platforms to take advantage of it, but the feature is there if you need it.

