Hopefully your chainswords haven’t gotten rusty, Space Marines, because the Emperor has called you back into duty with Space Marine 2. This campaign will put you and your squad to the test against overwhelming odds, but if your faith is strong enough, you can overcome and emerge victorious. However, once you’ve reached the conclusion and seen the credits role, there’s still more to be done before you’ve achieved the ultimate victory. Trophies and Achievements will give you plenty of reasons to revisit missions and test out all the other modes the game has to offer. You will have to do all the dirty work yourself, but we can at least tell you all the Trophies and Achievements you have ahead of you.

Note: Some of the Trophy and Achievement descriptions will spoil minor parts of the game.

Recommended Videos

All Space Marine 2 Trophies and Achievements

There are 50 Trophies and 49 Achievements in Space Marine 2. PlayStation players get one additional Trophy for the Platinum, so in reality the lists are identical. Here’s each one and the description for how to get them.

Defender of Humanity — Overcome every challenge and achieve ultimate victory (Platinum)

The Die Is Cast — Rise as a Primaris

Unleash the Cannon — Destroy the hive ship with the power of anti-aircraft batteries

Chaos All Along — Discover the Chaos presence on Kadaku

Target Acquired — Ascertain the location of Morias Leuze

Vital Asset — Rescue Morias Leuze from the Chaos assault

Enemy Revealed — Defeat the Chaos sorcerer

Why Is It Always You Three? — Hear all of the Chaplain’s dialogues

My Face Is My Shield — Hit 10 objects during the sub-orbital drop

Break of Dawn — Discover the true nature of the Aurora device

Into the Abyss — Withstand and overcome the Chaos invasion

I’ll Be Watching You — Defeat the Lord of Change and face a figure from the past

Pure Them All — Mark every enemy type

The Art of Dismemberment — Perform 50 unique Finishers

Data Mining — Collect all Dataslates

Furious Retribution — Kill 100 enemies using Righteous Fury

Crude but Effective — Deploy a bomb in the promethium well to destroy the Tyranid swarm

Outbound Payload — Deliver a nova cannon warhead to the Tyranid position

Sic Semper Tyrannis — Kill the Hive Tyrant

Voice in the Dark — Eliminate the Daemonhost and restore vox communication

Douse the Flames — Destroy the Chaos warp beacon

Resurrection — Reanimate the Sword of Atreus

Valour Crest — Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Ruthless Threat Level

Principia Imperalis — Find 200 pickups in Operations mode

Strategic Specialty — Reach the maximum Level for one Class

Sharpest Edge — Reach the maximum Level for one Melee Weapon

Strongest Shot — Reach the maximum Level for one Ranged Weapon

Bespoke — Customize a full Armour set for one Class

Master of Arsenal — As a Tactical, kill 25 enemies with every available Primary Weapon

Dead Center — As a Sniper, make 250 Headshots

Immovable Object — As a Heavy, kill 500 enemies while in Heavy Stance

Thunderous Impact — As an Assault, hit 500 total enemies with Ground Pound

Guardian’s Might — As a Bulwark, kill 100 enemies with every available Melee Weapon

Lightning Strike — As a Vanguard, perform 100 Gun Strikes

Unhand My Brother! — Force a Ravener to release a grabbed Squad Member

One Ugly Xenos — Bring down a Lictor before it attacks from an ambush

An End to Heresy — Kill a Lesser Sorcerer while he’s reviving a Rubric Marine

Know No Fear — Break a Scarab Occult Terminator’s Melee Combo Attack with 2 Perfect Parries in a row

Field of Battle — Kill 100 enemies using environmental hazards

Silence — Kill 5 enemies while they are conducting a Call for Reinforcements

Xenos Exterminator — Kill 1,000 Tyranids in Operations mode

The Thousand Dead Sons — Kill 1,000 Chaos servants in Operations mode

A Blight to Be Purged — Kill 20,000 enemies (all game modes combined)

Still a True Son of the Emperor — Kill 41,000 Enemies (all game modes combined)

Glorious Victory — Win any match in Eternal War mode

Tactical Genius — Win a match in Eternal War mode with every Class

War Machine — Play 10 Annihilation matches in Eternal War mode

Unwavering Faith — Play 10 Capture and Control matches in Enteral War mode

Dominator — Play 10 Seize Ground matches in Eternal War mode

Merciless — Achieve a streak of 5 kills without dying in Eternal War mode