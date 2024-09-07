 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Space Marine 2 Trophies and Achievements

By
The image shows Space Marines advancing, with a Lord of Change seen in the distance.
Focus Entertainment

Hopefully your chainswords haven’t gotten rusty, Space Marines, because the Emperor has called you back into duty with Space Marine 2. This campaign will put you and your squad to the test against overwhelming odds, but if your faith is strong enough, you can overcome and emerge victorious. However, once you’ve reached the conclusion and seen the credits role, there’s still more to be done before you’ve achieved the ultimate victory. Trophies and Achievements will give you plenty of reasons to revisit missions and test out all the other modes the game has to offer. You will have to do all the dirty work yourself, but we can at least tell you all the Trophies and Achievements you have ahead of you.

Note: Some of the Trophy and Achievement descriptions will spoil minor parts of the game.

Recommended Videos

All Space Marine 2 Trophies and Achievements

A space marine stands tall in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

There are 50 Trophies and 49 Achievements in Space Marine 2. PlayStation players get one additional Trophy for the Platinum, so in reality the lists are identical. Here’s each one and the description for how to get them.

Defender of Humanity — Overcome every challenge and achieve ultimate victory (Platinum)

The Die Is Cast — Rise as a Primaris

Unleash the Cannon — Destroy the hive ship with the power of anti-aircraft batteries

Chaos All Along — Discover the Chaos presence on Kadaku

Target Acquired — Ascertain the location of Morias Leuze

Vital Asset — Rescue Morias Leuze from the Chaos assault

Enemy Revealed — Defeat the Chaos sorcerer

Why Is It Always You Three? — Hear all of the Chaplain’s dialogues

My Face Is My Shield — Hit 10 objects during the sub-orbital drop

Break of Dawn — Discover the true nature of the Aurora device

Into the Abyss — Withstand and overcome the Chaos invasion

I’ll Be Watching You — Defeat the Lord of Change and face a figure from the past

Pure Them All — Mark every enemy type

The Art of Dismemberment — Perform 50 unique Finishers

Data Mining — Collect all Dataslates

Furious Retribution — Kill 100 enemies using Righteous Fury

Crude but Effective — Deploy a bomb in the promethium well to destroy the Tyranid swarm

Outbound Payload — Deliver a nova cannon warhead to the Tyranid position

Sic Semper Tyrannis — Kill the Hive Tyrant

Voice in the Dark — Eliminate the Daemonhost and restore vox communication

Douse the Flames — Destroy the Chaos warp beacon

Resurrection — Reanimate the Sword of Atreus

Valour Crest — Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Ruthless Threat Level

Principia Imperalis — Find 200 pickups in Operations mode

Strategic Specialty — Reach the maximum Level for one Class

Sharpest Edge — Reach the maximum Level for one Melee Weapon

Strongest Shot — Reach the maximum Level for one Ranged Weapon

Bespoke — Customize a full Armour set for one Class

Master of Arsenal — As a Tactical, kill 25 enemies with every available Primary Weapon

Dead Center — As a Sniper, make 250 Headshots

Immovable Object — As a Heavy, kill 500 enemies while in Heavy Stance

Thunderous Impact — As an Assault, hit 500 total enemies with Ground Pound

Guardian’s Might — As a Bulwark, kill 100 enemies with every available Melee Weapon

Lightning Strike — As a Vanguard, perform 100 Gun Strikes

Unhand My Brother! — Force a Ravener to release a grabbed Squad Member

One Ugly Xenos — Bring down a Lictor before it attacks from an ambush

An End to Heresy — Kill a Lesser Sorcerer while he’s reviving a Rubric Marine

Know No Fear — Break a Scarab Occult Terminator’s Melee Combo Attack with 2 Perfect Parries in a row

Field of Battle — Kill 100 enemies using environmental hazards

Silence — Kill 5 enemies while they are conducting a Call for Reinforcements

Xenos Exterminator — Kill 1,000 Tyranids in Operations mode

The Thousand Dead Sons — Kill 1,000 Chaos servants in Operations mode

A Blight to Be Purged — Kill 20,000 enemies (all game modes combined)

Still a True Son of the Emperor — Kill 41,000 Enemies (all game modes combined)

Glorious Victory — Win any match in Eternal War mode

Tactical Genius — Win a match in Eternal War mode with every Class

War Machine — Play 10 Annihilation matches in Eternal War mode

Unwavering Faith — Play 10 Capture and Control matches in Enteral War mode

Dominator — Play 10 Seize Ground matches in Eternal War mode

Merciless — Achieve a streak of 5 kills without dying in Eternal War mode

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best origins in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
A space marine standing in a ship.

Aside from the tabletop game itself, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader gives you the most control over your character's life prior to the game than any other game. From which homeworld they come from to their Archetype and appearance, you control it all. One of the most important parts of designing your character comes down to picking their origin. This will obviously create some changes in your stats and Features, but it also is a massive factor in terms of the story and your roleplaying. You have seven to choose from, so let's make sure you start your life off on the right foot by reviewing each origin in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.
Which origin to pick

Astra Militarum Commander
As a member of the Astra Militarum, aka the Imperial Guard, you are a loyal soldier fighting for humanity's survival in the 40K universe. As the name states, you have worked your way up to a commander after thousands of victories for the Emperor.

Read more
The best homeworlds in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
A man on the balcony of a throne room.

Tactics games have a reputation for being complex, so when you combine that with the massive Warhammer universe, even making your character becomes a challenge. Designing the look of your character in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is simple enough, but deciding which homeworld you hail from is more than just a background element for your character. Due to the different cultures and environments of each planet, whichever you pick will determine multiple aspects of your character, including Stats and Talents. This isn't a decision to be rushed since it is just as impactful on your character's role and progression as their Archetype. Most people aren't so lucky to be able to pick where they are born, so let's make sure you choose wisely.
Which homeworld to choose

There are six unique homeworlds in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader to hail from. These will each have a unique Feature, change up your base stats, and apply different Talents.
Death World
They don't call it Death World because living there is easy. This world is brutal, with all native life looking to kill you. Since you were strong enough to survive that environment, you are one of the tougher, more resilient people in the universe. Here's how this homeworld impacts you:

Read more
The best Archetypes in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
A giant machine stands in an arena in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

There are few universes as brutal and unforgiving as Warhammer 40,000. Between the demonic forces, the Imperial army, and space itself, your character in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is up against tough odds. Before you begin your adventure through the Koronus Expanse and pick up allies, you need to design your own character. You could pick one of the premade options, but where's the fun in that? Among the cosmetic options available, arguably the most important aspect you need to decide is your Archetype. This will determine how your character grows during the game, including what roles they will be suited for and which skills they will learn. You will pick the first tier in creation, which ultimately determines what is available in the second and third tiers later on, so it is important to choose wisely.
Which Archetype to choose

The first tier of Archetypes has four possible options for you to select, including Warrior, Officer, Operative, and Soldier. Each one will give you different abilities and ultimates that shape the type of character you will be. Once selected, you cannot change which Archetype your main character is.
Warrior
If you want to slash and bash your way through your foes, the Warrior is the best melee class of the bunch. You will be just as strong as you are resilient, and be in charge of dishing out damage, as well as drawing aggro to keep focus on you instead of your teammates. Warriors are buffed in dodge chance, high armor, parries, and using taunts.

Read more