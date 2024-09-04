Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 takes place in a dark future where there is unending strife. As Lieutenant Titus of the Ultramarines, you are the tip of the spear, part of the vanguard that rushes onward to defend the Imperium of Man from insidious threats. Still, you might be wondering just how long it takes to beat the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 campaign. Well, we’ve got you covered.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: How long is it?

For those who will be focusing on the campaign, it should take roughly 10 to 12 hours to beat Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Although the story is linear and general exploration is nearly nonexistent, the missions themselves are expansive, and some of them take over an hour to complete. Likewise, there are numerous cutscenes and moments in between missions where Titus has a chat with other battle brothers.

In any case, here’s the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 mission list:

Prologue

Kadaku: Skyfire

Kadaku: Severance

Avarax: Machinus Divinitus

Avarax: Servant of the Machine

Avarax: Voidsong

Demerium: Dawn’s Descent

It’s worth noting that the first few levels that take place on the planets of Kadaku and Avarax has you facing innumerable Tyranid hordes. Later, though, you’ll get to take on the traitor forces of the Thousand Sons legion. They’re led by a Chaos Sorcerer named Imurah, someone that we mentioned in an earlier preview.

If 10 to 12 hours aren’t enough, then you’ll be glad to know that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 also offers a multiplayer experience. Campaign co-op is available for you and up to two friends. Operations mode, which are replayable missions, also allows for three-player co-op. It’s worth noting that Operations mode lets you choose from multiple classes. You also gain XP and currency that can be used to unlock class perks, weapons, and cosmetics. Lastly, there’s Eternal War mode, which has 6v6 engagements for those who want more competition. Armor and weapon cosmetics that you unlock in Operations mode are also carried over to Eternal War.