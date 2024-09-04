 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How long does it take to beat the campaign in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

By
A space marine stands tall in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 takes place in a dark future where there is unending strife. As Lieutenant Titus of the Ultramarines, you are the tip of the spear, part of the vanguard that rushes onward to defend the Imperium of Man from insidious threats. Still, you might be wondering just how long it takes to beat the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 campaign. Well, we’ve got you covered.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: How long is it?

For those who will be focusing on the campaign, it should take roughly 10 to 12 hours to beat Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Although the story is linear and general exploration is nearly nonexistent, the missions themselves are expansive, and some of them take over an hour to complete. Likewise, there are numerous cutscenes and moments in between missions where Titus has a chat with other battle brothers.

Recommended Videos

In any case, here’s the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 mission list:

  • Prologue
  • Kadaku: Skyfire
  • Kadaku: Severance
  • Avarax: Machinus Divinitus
  • Avarax: Servant of the Machine
  • Avarax: Voidsong
  • Demerium: Dawn’s Descent

It’s worth noting that the first few levels that take place on the planets of Kadaku and Avarax has you facing innumerable Tyranid hordes. Later, though, you’ll get to take on the traitor forces of the Thousand Sons legion. They’re led by a Chaos Sorcerer named Imurah, someone that we mentioned in an earlier preview.

An image showing the three planets of Kadaku, Avarax, and Demerium.
Focus Entertainment

If 10 to 12 hours aren’t enough, then you’ll be glad to know that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 also offers a multiplayer experience. Campaign co-op is available for you and up to two friends. Operations mode, which are replayable missions, also allows for three-player co-op. It’s worth noting that Operations mode lets you choose from multiple classes. You also gain XP and currency that can be used to unlock class perks, weapons, and cosmetics. Lastly, there’s Eternal War mode, which has 6v6 engagements for those who want more competition. Armor and weapon cosmetics that you unlock in Operations mode are also carried over to Eternal War.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Rodriguez
Jason Rodriguez
Contributor
Jason Rodriguez is a freelance reviewer and guides writer from the Philippines. It’s a country in Southeast Asia, where…
The best homeworlds in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
A man on the balcony of a throne room.

Tactics games have a reputation for being complex, so when you combine that with the massive Warhammer universe, even making your character becomes a challenge. Designing the look of your character in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is simple enough, but deciding which homeworld you hail from is more than just a background element for your character. Due to the different cultures and environments of each planet, whichever you pick will determine multiple aspects of your character, including Stats and Talents. This isn't a decision to be rushed since it is just as impactful on your character's role and progression as their Archetype. Most people aren't so lucky to be able to pick where they are born, so let's make sure you choose wisely.
Which homeworld to choose

There are six unique homeworlds in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader to hail from. These will each have a unique Feature, change up your base stats, and apply different Talents.
Death World
They don't call it Death World because living there is easy. This world is brutal, with all native life looking to kill you. Since you were strong enough to survive that environment, you are one of the tougher, more resilient people in the universe. Here's how this homeworld impacts you:

Read more
The best Archetypes in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
A giant machine stands in an arena in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

There are few universes as brutal and unforgiving as Warhammer 40,000. Between the demonic forces, the Imperial army, and space itself, your character in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is up against tough odds. Before you begin your adventure through the Koronus Expanse and pick up allies, you need to design your own character. You could pick one of the premade options, but where's the fun in that? Among the cosmetic options available, arguably the most important aspect you need to decide is your Archetype. This will determine how your character grows during the game, including what roles they will be suited for and which skills they will learn. You will pick the first tier in creation, which ultimately determines what is available in the second and third tiers later on, so it is important to choose wisely.
Which Archetype to choose

The first tier of Archetypes has four possible options for you to select, including Warrior, Officer, Operative, and Soldier. Each one will give you different abilities and ultimates that shape the type of character you will be. Once selected, you cannot change which Archetype your main character is.
Warrior
If you want to slash and bash your way through your foes, the Warrior is the best melee class of the bunch. You will be just as strong as you are resilient, and be in charge of dishing out damage, as well as drawing aggro to keep focus on you instead of your teammates. Warriors are buffed in dodge chance, high armor, parries, and using taunts.

Read more
How long is Spider-Man 2?
Red and black Spider-Man in the dark.

Sony's first-party titles are known for their cinematic and often lengthy experiences that value storytelling and atmosphere just as much as solid, enjoyable gameplay. That hasn't changed for Spider-Man 2, which features the return of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they tackle multiple new threats in New York – some that may even be coming from within. This thrilling new web-slinging adventure should have plenty to offer both casual players and completionists, but how long will it take to beat? We won't know for sure until the game launches, but recent leaks and rumors have teased what players can expect. Here's how much time you should budget for Spider-Man 2 based on current rumors.
How long is Spider-Man 2?

A playthrough of Spider-Man 2 should take players an average of 17 hours according to some estimations and leaks — which includes the main campaign and dabbling in rounding up collectibles and doing other side content. The game will also feature an expansive trophy list like its predecessor that should be a joy if you're a completionist, and it will likely take you around 25 to 30 hours to finish if leaks are to be believed. This will likely require you to 100% complete all districts, which will include finishing any and all side-quests as well as open-world activities. You'll also likely need to purchase all of Spider-Man's suit tech upgrades and gadget upgrades, as well as reach max level.

Read more