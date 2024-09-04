 Skip to main content
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ending explained

By
warhammer 40000 space marine 2 ending explained
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 puts you in the heavily armored boots of Lieutenant Titus of the Ultramarines. The campaign, which takes place on several planets, sees your squad fighting off unholy threats to the Imperium. Eventually, though, this journey will reach its conclusion. So, if you’re looking to learn more about the finale and ending of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, look no further because we’ve got you covered right here. Please be reminded that this article contains major spoilers.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ending explained

Before we discuss the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ending, let’s talk about the game’s last mission: Dawn’s Descent. It is, perhaps, one of the most thrilling campaign missions we’ve ever witnessed, thanks to numerous action-packed sequences. From soaring in low orbit to avoiding burning ships to a last stand against countless Chaos-aligned forces, it’s bound to keep your blood pumping.

The final mission of the campaign pits you against the Chaos Sorcerer, Imurah, who wishes to claim untold power from artifacts left behind by the Necrons. This climactic battle has you taking on a Lord of Change, then chasing after Ultramarines Chapter Master Marneus Calgar, who’s been ensnared in a pocket dimension. If you’re successful in your endeavors, then Imurah’s plan will never come to fruition, and you’ll see him disintegrated into ash.

The image shows Space Marines advancing, with a Lord of Change seen in the distance.
Focus Entertainment

A cutscene then plays showing you the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ending. First, we see Titus bloodied and bruised, with Calgar asking him to stand up since his duty isn’t done yet. Later, he’s given an astartes helmet with the Imperial Laurel, a great honor that memorializes his deeds.

Calgar then asks Titus to accompany his fleet, which sets out to rendezvous with Ultramarines Primarch Roboute Guilliman. The venerable warrior then bids goodbye to 2nd Company, including his newfound buddies Gadriel and Chairon.

While everyone leaves on good terms, there is someone who remains wary of Titus. It’s the menacing Chaplain, who’s revealed to be none other than Leandros. Those who’ve played the first game will remember Leandros as the one who spoke about Titus’ resistance to the Warp, which was believed to be a sign of corruption. This led to his arrest by the Inquisition and subsequent centuries-long penance as a member of the Deathwatch.

The image shows the Chaplain without his helmet. He's revealed to be Leandros, Titus' rival from the first game.
Focus Entertainment

Will Titus and Leandros clash, or will Leandros eventually let go of the grudge that he bears? Only time will tell, and we might learn more about Titus’ next trials and tribulations in the future.

