Is Ark cross-platform?

Several dinosaurs in Ark.
Studio Wildcard

The best survival games come in all shapes and sizes, but not even Minecraft can claim to let you tame and ride all kinds of realistic dinosaurs. Taking place on another planet that just so happens to have very Earth-like dinosaurs, you are dropped into this dangerous world full of threats. Because Ark: Survival Evolved is a persistent online game, it will only be a matter of time before you encounter other human players. They could be your greatest ally, or destroy everything you own. Your best bet is to bring your own friends along to help you survive and work together like you would in other games like Rust. Ark is available on almost every platform, but how easy is it for you all to play together? Has Ark evolved to be a cross-platform game?

Sadly, Ark is not fully cross-platform — the game only allows for a very specific combination of systems to play together. As of now, only Xbox and PC players are able to team up on the same servers, while mobile players on iOS and Android can link up as well. There’s no crossplay available between any PlayStation platforms.

In terms of cross-progression, it is a similar story. You can transfer your progress only between Xbox and PC platforms and nothing else. If you started or want to switch to PlayStation, you’ll need to begin your adventure all over again from scratch.

