 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is It Takes Two cross-platform?

By
Two characters from It Takes Two talking to one another.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

With a name like It Takes Two, you expect to be playing this game with a co-op partner. In fact, this game takes things a step further and requires you to have a friend either next to you or online to play at all, in contrast to other games like Genshin Impact. Developer Hazelight did make the barrier to entry a bit smoother by offering a free buddy pass you can give to a friend so they don’t have to purchase their own copy to play with you, but what if you and your friend play on different consoles? It Takes Two is available on just about everything, so surely a game that puts so much emphasis on teamwork and cooperation would be a cross-platform game, right? Let’s work together to find the answer.

And if you’re curious if other big multiplayer games like Stardew Valley or Minecraft are cross-platform, we can help you out there, too!

Recommended Videos

Is It Takes Two cross-platform?

It Takes Two's main characters ride frog taxis.
Hazelight

The short answer is no, It Takes Two is not cross-platform in any way you would hope it would be. If you have the game on PlayStation, you can’t play with any Xbox, Switch, or PC players no matter what. The only small exception is that the game can be played between either the PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

That also means that there’s no cross-progression in It Takes Two either. That’s less important since it is a linear game, but the lack of crossplay is what really stings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is Zenless Zone Zero cross-platform?
The cast of Zenless Zone Zero poses.

The latest free-to-play RPG from HoYoverse is upon us, but has a vastly different look than Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail. Zenless Zone Zero embraces a more cyberpunk style but is just as action-packed and full of flashy new character designs. Each game has explored multiplayer in new ways, with this latest game allowing players more direct interaction than ever with a complete co-op mode. However, being on PlayStation, mobile, and PC, you never know how cross-platform support will work on such different systems. There's no reason to not give this game a shot, but do you need to worry about which platform you start on if you want to play with friends or carry over your progress? Here's the answer.
Does Zenless Zone Zero have cross-platform support?
Yes, Zenless Zone Zero has full cross-platform support. Crossplay will apply to all players on PlayStation, iOS, Android, and PC so you never have to worry about which system you or your friends are on.

Being available on so many platforms, it is also a seamless process to transfer your progress via cross-progression. After you make your account on one platform, you can easily log in on another to continue your fight wherever you are. That's all as expected for a HoYoverse title, but it's nice to know it is confirmed for Zenless Zone Zero as well.

Read more
Is Disney Dreamlight Valley cross-platform?
A town landscape appears in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mixing the addictive gameplay of a life-sim like Animal Crossing with the world of Disney was guaranteed to result in a hit. Disney Dreamlight Valley had been in early access for a few years while it added in more content, characters, quests, and tons of items. Even now that it is out, Gameloft has no plans to abandon its loyal players. Even in its early access state, Disney Dreamlight Valley has always been available on all platforms, but as of December 2023, the game got a massive multiplayer update. Farming and questing with friends in the Valley is the best way to play, but how robust is its cross-platform support?
Is Disney Dreamlight Valley cross-platform?
Unfortunately, the answer to this question is a little complicated. The easy part is that Disney Dreamlight Valley allows for cross-saves between all platforms, which include PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mac, and Switch. Feel free to start on any platform and migrate to another later.

Crossplay, on the other hand, has one strange restriction. Disney Dreamlight Valley supports crossplay between all platforms except for PlayStation players. That means PlayStation players are only able to play with other people on PlayStation, while everyone else can join regardless of platform. There has been no word on whether this restriction will be removed in the future, but hopefully PlayStation players will be able to join in on the fun with everyone else soon. Thankfully, since you can move your save easily, you don't have to start over if you began on PlayStation and want to take advantage of crossplay on other platforms.

Read more
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
fallout 76 nuclear winter cancelled cancel

We've all loved exploring the different regions of the wasteland in the Fallout series alone, but it wasn't until Fallout 76 that we had the chance to do so with friends. While it wasn't quite what people were hoping for at launch, years of support have made this an excellent world to explore and go on quests with friends in. While most games released in recent years support cross-platform play between consoles, Fallout 76 came out before that was the standard. If you've got a group of friends playing on different systems, will you still be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the wasteland together? Here's what you need to know.
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
Fallout 76 does not support full cross-platform support. The only two platforms that can play on the same servers are Xbox and PC, but only in the case where PC players are accessing the game through Game Pass. If you are on a PlayStation console or bought the game on Steam, you will only be able to play with others on those respective platforms.

Considering how many years it's been since Fallout 76 launched, it is unlikely that cross-platform support will be added at this point. Should we be proven wrong, we will update this guide to reflect that.

Read more