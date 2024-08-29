With a name like It Takes Two, you expect to be playing this game with a co-op partner. In fact, this game takes things a step further and requires you to have a friend either next to you or online to play at all, in contrast to other games like Genshin Impact. Developer Hazelight did make the barrier to entry a bit smoother by offering a free buddy pass you can give to a friend so they don’t have to purchase their own copy to play with you, but what if you and your friend play on different consoles? It Takes Two is available on just about everything, so surely a game that puts so much emphasis on teamwork and cooperation would be a cross-platform game, right? Let’s work together to find the answer.

And if you’re curious if other big multiplayer games like Stardew Valley or Minecraft are cross-platform, we can help you out there, too!

Is It Takes Two cross-platform?

The short answer is no, It Takes Two is not cross-platform in any way you would hope it would be. If you have the game on PlayStation, you can’t play with any Xbox, Switch, or PC players no matter what. The only small exception is that the game can be played between either the PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

That also means that there’s no cross-progression in It Takes Two either. That’s less important since it is a linear game, but the lack of crossplay is what really stings.