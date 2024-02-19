As much fun as Helldivers 2 is for those who are able to play, there have unfortunately been a number of issues preventing fellow soldiers from doing their part. Some, like matchmaking issues, do have methods to get around them and back into the fight, but what if you see the "Login limit reached" message when reporting for duty? While none are guaranteed to work, there are a few workarounds you can try to get back to the game.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes

How to fix the login limit reached error

The "Login limit reached" error stems from some issue with your connection to the server. While a fix on the developer's end will be needed to remove the problem entirely, there are some steps you can take to possibly resolve them sooner and get back to playing.

Step 1: The first step should be to reboot the game fully. Sometimes a clean boot is all you need to resolve the issue, so start here.

Step 2: If you have the option, try connecting via an Ethernet cable over Wi-Fi, or vice versa.

Step 3: If you use a VPN, try turning it off while running the game as it might be messing with your game's ability to connect. Alternatively, some people have reported using a VPN to connect from a different country to solve the issue, so experiment with both methods if you have that option.

If all else fails, simply waiting and attempting to connect after 5 to 10 minutes seems to be the only course of action we have until an official fix is released.

