How to get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves

Like any live service game, Sea of Thieves has its own form of premium currency. Ancient Coins are the most valuable treasure in the game and are used to buy various things from the Pirate Emporium, such as pets, costumes, and other cosmetics. Thankfully, there are no items you can get with these coins that give you any advantage over any other pirate on the seas except for making you look a little cooler. Still, some of those shop items are enticing enough to make at least you consider buying them. You don’t have to spend real cash on anything in Sea of Thieves if you’re willing to do the work. Here are all the ways you can earn Ancient Coins.

How to get Ancient Coins

There are three main methods for obtaining Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves. The first is the most obvious and fastest: buy them with real money. In the main menu, you can access the shop and purchase various-sized bundles of ancient coins ranging from 150 to 4,250 for real money. While this is an option, we suggest not buying Ancient Coins unless you really want something right away or just feel compelled to give a little money to Rare as thanks.

The next way to get Ancient Coins is to find rare Ancient Skeletons. These gold and blue skeletons have a chance to appear on any Island, Fort, or Sea Fort and have a big sack of coins on their back. If you spot and defeat one, it can drop anywhere between 100 and 800 Ancient Coins. Make sure you’re quick about it because after 20 seconds, it will dig back underground and escape.

Finally, Ancient Coins can be tied to Renown Level rewards during a season. These will either be 25 or 50 coins and automatically given to you as long as you hit the required tier before the season ends.

