How to fix Helldivers 2 matchmaking issues

Helldivers 2 has already become a huge success, with tons of soldiers ready to spread democracy across Super Earth. With such a heavy emphasis on co-op play, matchmaking issues are far worse than any bug or robot you could encounter. As is all too common these days, Helldivers 2 players have been experiencing some issues where matchmaking is failing to join lobbies. While we wait as developer Arrowhead works diligently on correcting the issue officially, there may be some tactics you can try to get yourself back into the action.

How to fix matchmaking issues

Before offering some potential solutions, know that these are workarounds and not official remedies to the problem. Arrowhead has stated in its official Discord that it is aware of the problems and is working on a fix. However, if you just can’t wait to get back to blasting bugs with your pals, here are some methods some players have found success with.

The first two easy methods are to attempt to turn off Crossplay. Helldivers 2 is on PlayStation 5 and PC, with Crossplay enabled by default. Turning it off in your settings, restarting the game, and attempting to use matchmaking again have allowed some players to find matches. Another, less elegant way some players have managed to brute force their way past the error is to simply spam the Quick play option until they are let through.

Another odd fix found on Reddit involves going into a game, deploying an SOS beacon, and then quitting the match. When you return to your ship, you may be able to join up with other players.

These options are hacky workarounds as opposed to proper fixes, but they’re your best bet for now. Try these if you’re feeling frustrated with constant matchmaking failures, but you might want to wait for a patch for a true fix.

