Get in on the action: Helldivers 2 for PC is 15% off for a limited time

If you are a fan of Starship Troopers the movie, you’ll really love Helldivers 2. It takes that hyper-militarized world and the excellent satire and completely immerses you in it, providing for a thrilling and absolutely hilarious experience overall. It’s also been a massive hit, and it often has well over 100,000 concurrent players at any given moment, even though it’s a couple of months past its launch date. As such, if you want to dive into the fun, then you can grab the game for much for 15% off at CDKeys, which brings it down to $34 from $40.

Why you should buy Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is a big upgrade on the previous game, taking you to a fully 3D world to bring Managed Democracy to the rest of space. That primarily means that you get to either fight bots or bugs, with some actually great gameplay differences, and Arrowhead, the studio that made the game, even creates major orders that the whole player base is supposed to work towards. As a player, though, you can group up with three more people and dive into the hell of future space combat against alien species. You get tons of weapons and armor to pick from and even orbital stratagems that you can call down from your destroyer spaceship, which are very cool.

Unfortunately because the original goal wasn’t to have as many people playing at the same time, the game does struggle a little bit with bugs and issues, and you’ll often find people looking for matchmaking fixes. Luckily, there are workarounds, and we even have a great guide on the best settings for PC performance on Helldivers 2 you can check out. Also, Arrowhead itself is doing a good job of keeping on top of everything and fixing issues as they pop up while also adding a lot of new content, such as a mech suit you can call down and an aptly named quasar cannon.

Overall, Helldivers 2 is an excellent game that’s worth picking up, and the deal from CDkeys will knock it down to $34 from $40, which is already an excellent price for the game. Of course, if that’s a bit too pricey for you but you have Xbox Game Pass, you can always check out these Helldiver 2 alternatives on Game Pass instead.

