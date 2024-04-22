 Skip to main content
How to start the Automatron DLC in Fallout 4

Jesse Lennox
By

Each piece of Fallout 4 DLC adds something substantial to the base experience. In the case of the Automatron expansion, an entire new questline pitting you against a robot army led by a figure known as the Mechanist. Starting it isn't as difficult as starting other DLCs like the Nuka-World expansion, but it-s still a bit cryptic. Buying the DLC doesn't automatically make it apparent how to actually start this new adventure, but we'll give you specific directions to find it in the wasteland.

Difficulty

Moderate

What You Need

  • Download the Automatron DLC

  • Reach level 15

A robot being built in Fallout 4.
Bethesda

How to start the Automatron DLC

Like all the Fallout 4 DLCs, you need to both purchase and download the DLC in question, as well as hit a certain level threshold to start. In this case, you need to reach at least level 15, which shouldn't take you too long to achieve.

Step 1: Once in Fallout 4, open your Pip-Boy and find the new quest called "Mechanical Menace."

Step 2: This will ask you to find a distress call using your radio. Tune into this frequency to hear the call from a caravan under attack.

Step 3: Your objective will update to go to Watts Consumer Electronics.

Step 4: Walk or fast travel there and defeat the robots to begin the DLC quest chain proper.

