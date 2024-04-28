 Skip to main content
3 things I want in Fallout 5 after watching Amazon’s Fallout series

Tomas Franzese
By
Lucy enters a house in Fallout.
Amazon Prime

Fallout has been the watercooler TV show this month, an impressive feat for a video game adaptation. Although Bethesda doesn’t have any new Fallout games to release alongside it, the Amazon Prime series has reinvigorated interest in Fallout, with all its titles seeing notable player count increases. For now, we’ll have to be content with a Fallout 4 current-gen upgrade, but I’ll admit that my mind is drifting to thinking about Fallout 5.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard has teased that Fallout 5 will be the next project Bethesda Game Studios works on after Elder Scrolls 6. While that likely means its release is at least a decade away unless Bethesda fast-tracks it, I still find it fun to theorize about where a true single-player Fallout 5 could go next. These three particular things are what I want to see the most.

Set it somewhere new

The "Welcome to New Vegas" sign from Fallout: New Vegas.
Bethesda

Obviously, the most immediately eye-catching aspect of every new Fallout game is its setting. We’ve seen California, Nevada, Boston, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, and Pennsylvania all explored in Fallout games, and the world is Bethesda’s oyster for wherever they want to go next. If they are staying in America, I’d like to see them explore the Midwest, possibly setting Fallout 5 around cities like Chicago and Milwaukee.

That setting could give Bethesda ample fodder to critique Midwestern middle-class Americana and contains plenty of iconic landmarks to reimagine in a post-apocalyptic setting. I might be a bit biased about that setting because I’ve lived in Chicago, but excluding that, I’d love to see Bethesda take a risk and leave America.

Modders are doing this with Fallout: London, an ambitious Fallout 4 mod that had to be delayed because of the current-gen update the 2015 RPG just received. I’d love to see how this nuclear war affected the rest of the world, especially if Vault-Tec had less of an influence there. Places like Russia, China, India, France, or Italy could all make for captivating backdrops for a Fallout adventure. At the very least, I’d like Fallout 5 to explore somewhere the series has never been before.

Have an old-school dialogue system

A dialogue choice in New Vegas.
Bethesda

One of the most controversial things Fallout 4 does is radically simplify its dialogue system. Rather than giving players full lines to choose from, it gives just four options with vague descriptors about what your character will say. This leads to some awkward moments when you don’t wholeheartedly agree with something your character said because an option wasn’t clear enough. That’s a big problem in a role-playing game.

Considering older games in the series, particularly Fallout 2 and Fallout: New Vegas, thrived as choice-driven adventures with deep and intuitive dialogue systems, this was the most disappointing aspect of Fallout 4. That means it’s also something Fallout 5 needs to change, and I’m optimistic about this hope becoming a reality. Bethesda seemed to learn from its mistake with Fallout 4, as both Starfield and Fallout 76 have more old-school dialogue systems. The success of those games, as well as dialogue-heavy games outside of Bethesda like Baldur’s Gate 3, show that Bethesda shouldn’t be afraid to get more complex with Fallout 5’s dialogue system.

Reference the television series

The cast of Fallout.
Prime Video

Fallout 5 needs to acknowledge the events of the TV show with more than just outfits based on characters from it. The Fallout TV series contains some interesting revelations about the creation of the Vault Boy mascot and Vault-Tec’s role in the nuclear war that sparked this post-apocalypse. Howard has confirmed that the TV series is canon, so even if it’s just through flavor text, audio logs, or collectibles found throughout the game’s world, I’d like to hear reference to what we’ve learned about the inner workings of Vault-Tec right before the apocalypse.

It’d also be great to see characters like The Ghoul, Maximus, and Lucy in action in game form, although I’d understand why Bethesda may not want to do that. The Fallout TV show ingrained itself into the series’ canon and fandom, and that’s something future Fallout games will definitely need to acknowledge whenever Bethesda finally decides to release one.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
How to increase your approval rating in Manor Lords
A medieval market in Manor Lords.

Building your population in Manor Lords is one thing, but making sure they want to stick around and continue to grow is the real challenge. You could have the ideal design for a village, or the perfect tactical mind for conquering the entire map, but if your approval rating is too low, you won't survive your first winter.

Happy people are the grease that makes your kingdom an efficient machine, but what is it that people value? It can be hard to tell at times why your approval rating isn't going up, or worse going down while playing your first few games. We've zoomed in on all our citizens to learn exactly what you need to do to increase your approval rating.

Read more
Is Manor Lords multiplayer or co-op?
A medieval market in Manor Lords.

You can easily lose hours designing your village and appeasing your citizens in Manor Lords all by yourself. There are so many different avenues to achieve victory, but the only competition or help you can normally find is in the form of NPCs. Other factions around the map can be helpful or harmful depending on how you play, but what if you wanted to team up with a friend to combine resources, or perhaps compete to see who can crush the other first? Many strategy and city builders thrive on multiplayer components, but does Manor Lords offer those same modes? Make sure you know the answer before making your purchase if that's your intention.
Is there multiplayer or co-op in Manor Lords?
To cut to the chase, the answer is no. Manor Lords is a purely single-player experience through and through. There are no cooperative or competitive modes in the game at all, so there's no way to interact with anyone else either on PC or console. This game was just released out of early access, and there is plenty of content on the way, however, we regret to inform you that multiplayer is not in the plans for the time being.

One developer took to the Steam forums to release an FAQ on the game. One question specifically asked if there is any multiplayer or cooperative gameplay in the game. The response said that "he focus is on a refined single-player experience, with no multiplayer or cooperative modes planned at the moment."

Read more
All console commands and cheats for Fallout: New Vegas
The courier holding a gun with a welcome sign in the background in Fallout: New Vegas key art.

From the moment you begin your adventure in Fallout: New Vegas, you've already cheated death. Your first playthrough of the game should be done as the developers intended, though maybe with a couple of mods to make the experience a little smoother, but nothing that breaks the game. That said, it's been over a decade since the game came out, so odds are you've already played through the intended way at least once. This is when you can have some fun tinkering with the game and play using console commands and cheats if you're on the PC version of the game. There are a ton of commands you can input to manipulate your character, the world, objects, and more. Here's a full rundown of all the cheats there are and how to activate them.
How to enter console commands
Opening up the command console to type in your cheats is just a single keystroke away. While in the game (not paused), hit the ~ key located below your escape key. This will remove your HUD and bring up the prompt to type in any of the below cheats.
All Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats

Because there are so many console commands, we're going to break them down into general categories to make it easier for you to find what you're looking for based on what you want to do.
Faction and reputation cheats
addreputation <form id> <variable> <amount> -- Increases your reputation with a faction.

Read more