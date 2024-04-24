 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Loved Fallout on Amazon Prime? Get Fallout 4 for PC for only $8

Albert Bassili
By
A raider standing outside nuka-world in Fallout 4.
Bethesda

If you haven’t turned on your TV recently, then you may not know about the Fallout show that was just released and one that we already consider more impressive than The Last of Us, which is saying a lot. The show is based on the games, and this surge of popularity has driven a lot of people to pick up the last game single-player game in the series, Fallout 4, to the point where even the studio that made it, Bethesda, is releasing a next-gen update for it. So, if you’ve never played it before and want to pick it up or want to revisit the world of Fallout but on PC, you can grab this deal from CDkeys that discounts it way down to just $8 from the usual $50.

Why you should buy Fallout 4

While there are a lot of great Fallout games, with one of the favorites among fans being Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4 is still highly ranked, and if you’re looking for a great single-player experience of the world with modern graphics, that’s the one to go for. The world is truly massive in size, and there’s an absolute ton for you to explore, with the character development and customization being pretty excellent, and while the story is a little bit predictable and derivative of older Fallout games, it’s still enjoyable overall. Probably one of the biggest updates to the Fallout formula is the new crafting and settlement systems, which let you build . . . well, a settlement of your own making.

If you’ve already played the game, then you may want to consider checking out some of our favorite Fallout 4 mods to add a little spice to the game, or if you want to have some fun with it, we’ve collected all Fallout 4 cheats and console commands that you can play with. You can also check out some of the older games in the series, like New Vegas or Brotherhood of Steel with Game Pass and PS Plus if you have either of those. So, there’s a lot of great content and fun to have in the world of Fallout 4.

So, if you want to play Fallout 4 and get it for a pretty low price, you can grab it from CDKeys for just $8 instead of the usual $50. If you don’t have a powerful gaming PC and Fallout has motivated you to upgrade to something new, then check out these great gaming PC deals as well.

