Stardew Valley cheats: all glitches, codes, and secrets

You might not think a cozy game like Stardew Valley would even need cheats. After all, the entire point of the game is to relax, build up your farm, and make friends with the other townsfolk, right? Sure, but there are also a lot of challenging and time-consuming objectives that have been added over the many years of support. Plus, sometimes people just want to play a game on their own terms. In either case, cheats can help you farm up some fun times, so let’s harvest every one there is to enjoy.

All Stardew Valley cheats

We’re going to use the term cheat a bit loosely here since Stardew Valley doesn’t have cheats in the traditional sense, but more exploits and glitches you can use to cause some cheat-like things to happen.

Infinite energy glitch

Every action you take in Stardew Valley costs some energy, so wouldn’t it be nice not to have to worry about running out? There’s a simple way to do it by exploiting that small step forward your character takes whenever they swing a weapon or tool. If you go into the Spa and swing your weapon against the wall until you clip through it, you can then go out of bounds over to the pool. Once there, put any post down in the water and touch it. After that, you can return back to the bounds of the game. However, the game will be tricked into thinking your character is swimming, and thus, you won’t spend energy using weapons!

The Galaxy Sword glitch

If you did it the long way, you could get the Galaxy Sword by taking a Prismatic Shard and holding it between three pillars in the Calico Desert, but who has time for that? Instead, if you purchase the catalog from Pierre’s General Store and buy the green wallpaper. Take this into the desert, and if you stand in just the right spot, it will inexplicably function like a Prismatic Shard and spawn the Galaxy Sword for you.

The Junimo Plush

This is purely a secret item, but one most players will never find without help. Secret Note #13 holds the clue to it, but all you really need to do is go to the bush on the northwest corner of Pelican Town on the 28th day of any season. If you right-click on it precisely at noon, you will get the rare plush.

Infinite fishing time glitch

Fishing is one of the hardest skills to level up to max in Stardew Valley only because of how long it takes. You will need to spend days trekking out to an appropriate spot, casting your line, waiting for bites, and then making it home in time for bed. What if there was a way to stop time while you fish to let you grind levels without wasting days on end? All you need is an active quest in your journal to perform this simple exploit. When you reach a fishing spot, open your journal as you cast your line into the water. We already know that time stops when you have your journal open, but for whatever reason, fish will still come and bite your line and let you catch them.

Stay up past 2 a.m. glitch

The importance of a full night of sleep can’t be overstated, but sometimes, there are things that just have to be done before you lay down for the night. Once 2 a.m. hits, your character will pass out from exhaustion no matter where you are or what you’re doing and need to be carried home by a helping hand. Aside from being annoyed to be forced to stop whatever you were doing, you are also charged 10% of your gold, capping out at 1,000. To save time and money, you can glitch your way to stay up late enough to wrap up whatever you’re doing and get back home on your own terms. All you need to do is wait for your character to yawn, indicating they’re about to pass out and open your journal right away. This will delay the trigger and give you some more time, but your character will keep yawning every once in a while so you need to keep on your toes to open your journal to stay awake until you make it back to bed.

Infinite Item spawning glitch

Last but not least, we have the most useful and powerful glitch of all: the infinite item spawning glitch. By naming your character with specific codes tied to different items in the game’s code you can cause them to appear in your inventory whenever your name is displayed in-game. Just name yourself any combination of three item codes within brackets to get them to spawn as often as you want by talking to characters who say your name. The most effective way to use this glitch is to pick the most valuable items on the list and simply sell them for infinite money. Here is a list of every item in the game and its respective code you should use as your name to spawn it:

Weeds: [0] Stone: [2] Stone: [4] Wild Horseradish: [16] Daffodil: [18] Leek: [20] Dandelion: [22] Parsnip: [24] Lumber: [30] Emerald: [60] Aquamarine: [62] Ruby: [64] Amethyst: [66] Topaz: [68] Jade: [70] Diamond: [72] Prismatic Shard: [74] Stone: [75] Stone: [76] Stone: [77] Cave Carrot: [78] Secret Note: [79] Quartz: [80] Fire Quartz: [82] Frozen Tear: [84] Earth Crystal: [86] Coconut: [88] Cactus Fruit: [90] Sap: [92] Torch: [93] Spirit Torch: [94] Dwarf Scroll I: [96] Dwarf Scroll II: [97] Dwarf Scroll III: [98] Dwarf Scroll IV: [99] Chipped Amphora: [100] Arrowhead: [101] Lost Book: [102] Ancient Doll: [103] Elvish Jewelry: [104] Chewing Stick: [105] Ornamental Fan: [106] Dinosaur Egg: [107] Rare Disc: [108] Ancient Sword: [109] Rusty Spoon: [110] Rusty Spur: [111] Rusty Cog: [112] Chicken Statue: [113] Ancient Seed: [114] Prehistoric Tool: [115] Dried Starfish: [116] Anchor: [117] Glass Shards: [118] Bone Flute: [119] Prehistoric Handaxe: [120] Dwarvish Helm: [121] Dwarf Gadget: [122] Ancient Drum: [123] Golden Mask: [124] Golden Relic: [125] Strange Doll: [126] Strange Doll: [127] Pufferfish: [128] Anchovy: [129] Tuna: [130] Sardine: [131] Bream: [132] Largemouth Bass: [136] Smallmouth Bass: [137] Rainbow Trout: [138] Salmon: [139] Walleye: [140] Perch: [141] Carp: [142] Catfish: [143] Pike: [144] Sunfish: [145] Red Mullet: [146] Herring: [147] Eel: [148] Octopus: [149] Red Snapper: [150] Squid: [151] Seaweed: [152] Green Algae: [153] Sea Cucumber: [154] Super Cucumber: [155] Ghostfish: [156] White Algae: [157] Stonefish: [158] Crimsonfish: [159] Angler: [160] Ice Pip: [161] Lava Eel: [162] Legend Fish: [163] Sandfish: [164] Scorpion Carp: [165] Treasure Chest: [166] Joja Cola: [167] Trash: [168] Driftwood: [169] Broken Glasses: [170] Broken CD: [171] Soggy Newspaper: [172] Large Egg: [174] Egg: [176] Hay: [178] Egg: [180] Large Egg: [182] Milk: [184] Large Milk: [186] Green Bean: [188] Cauliflower: [190] Potato: [192] Fried Egg: [194] Omelet: [195] Salad: [196] Cheese Cauliflower: [197] Baked Fish: [198] Parsnip Soup: [199] Vegetable Medley: [200] Complete Breakfast: [201] Fried Calamari: [202] Strange Bun: [203] Lucky Lunch: [204] Fried Mushroom: [205] Pizza: [206] Bean Hotpot: [207] Glazed Yams: [208] Carp Surprise: [209] Hashbrowns: [210] Pancakes: [211] Salmon Dinner: [212] Fish Taco: [213] Crispy Bass: [214] Pepper Poppers: [215] Bread: [216] Tom Kha Soup: [218] Trout Soup: [219] Chocolate Cake: [220] Pink Cake: [221] Rhubarb Pie: [222] Cookie: [223] Spaghetti: [224] Fried Eel: [225] Spicy Eel: [226] Sashimi: [227] Maki Roll: [228] Tortilla: [229] Red Plate: [230] Eggplant Parmesan: [231] Rice Pudding: [232] Ice Cream: [233] Blueberry Tart: [234] Autumn’s Bounty: [235] Pumpkin Soup: [236] Super Meal: [237] Cranberry Sauce: [238] Stuffing: [239] Farmer’s Lunch: [240] Survival Burger: [241] Dish O’ The Sea: [242] Miner’s Treat: [243] Roots Platter: [244] Sugar: [245] Wheat Flour: [246] Oil: [247] Garlic: [248] Kale: [250] Rhubarb: [252] Melon: [254] Tomato: [256] Morel: [257] Blueberry: [258] Fiddlehead Fern: [259] Hot Pepper: [260] Wheat: [262] Radish: [264] Red Cabbage: [266] Starfruit: [268] Corn: [270] Eggplant: [272] Artichoke: [274] Pumpkin: [276] Bok Choy: [278] Yam: [280] Chanterelle: [281] Cranberries: [282] Holly: [283] Beet: [284] Cherry Bomb: [286] Bomb: [287] Mega Bomb: [288] Stone: [290] Twig: [294] Twig: [295] Salmonberry: [296] Grass Starter: [297] Hardwood Fence: [298] Amaranth Seeds: [299] Amaranth: [300] Grape Starter: [301] Hops Starter: [302] Pale Ale: [303] Hops: [304] Void Egg: [305] Mayonnaise: [306] Duck Mayonnaise: [307] Void Mayonnaise: [308] Acorn: [309] Maple Seed: [310] Pine Cone: [311] Weeds: [313] Weeds: [314] Weeds: [315] Weeds: [316] Weeds: [317] Weeds: [318] Weeds: [319] Weeds: [320] Weeds: [321] Wood Fence: [322] Stone Fence: [323] Iron Fence: [324] Gate: [325] Dwarvish Translation Guide: [326] Wood Floor: [328] Stone Floor: [329] Clay: [330] Weathered Floor: [331] Crystal Floor: [333] Copper Bar: [334] Iron Bar: [335] Gold Bar: [336] Iridium Bar: [337] Refined Quartz: [338] Honey: [340] Tea Set: [341] Pickles: [342] Stone: [343] Jelly: [344] Beer: [346] Rare Seed: [347] Wine: [348] Energy Tonic: [349] Juice: [350] Muscle Remedy: [351] Basic Fertilizer: [368] Quality Fertilizer: [369] Basic Retaining Soil: [370] Quality Retaining Soil: [371] Clam: [372] Golden Pumpkin: [373] Poppy: [376] Copper Ore: [378] Iron Ore: [380] Coal: [382] Gold Ore: [384] Iridium Ore: [386] Wood: [388] Stone: [390] Nautilus Shell: [392] Coral: [393] Rainbow Shell: [394] Coffee: [395] Spice Berry: [396] Sea Urchin: [397] Grape: [398] Spring Onion: [399] Strawberry: [400] Straw Floor: [401] Sweet Pea: [402] Field Snack: [403] Common Mushroom: [404] Wood Path: [405] Wild Plum: [406] Gravel Path: [407] Hazelnut: [408] Crystal Path: [409] Blackberry: [410] Cobblestone Path: [411] Winter Root: [412] Blue Slime Egg: [413] Crystal Fruit: [414] Stepping Stone Path: [415] Snow Yam: [416] Sweet Gem Berry: [417] Crocus: [418] Vinegar: [419] Red Mushroom: [420] Sunflower: [421] Purple Mushroom: [422] Rice: [423] Cheese: [424] Fairy Seeds: [425] Goat Cheese: [426] Tulip Bulb: [427] Cloth: [428] Jazz Seeds: [429] Truffle: [430] Sunflower Seeds: [431] Truffle Oil: [432] Coffee Bean: [433] Stardrop: [434] Goat Milk: [436] Red Slime Egg: [437] L. Goat Milk: [438] Purple Slime Egg: [439] Wool: [440] Explosive Ammo: [441] Duck Egg: [442] Duck Feather: [444] Rabbit’s Foot: [446] Stone Base: [449] Stone: [450] Weeds: [452] Poppy Seeds: [453] Ancient Fruit: [454] Spangle Seeds: [455] Algae Soup: [456] Pale Broth: [457] Bouquet: [458] Mead: [459] Mermaid’s Pendant: [460] Decorative Pot: [461] Drum Block: [463] Flute Block: [464] Speed-Gro: [465] Deluxe Speed-Gro: [466] Parsnip Seeds: [472] Bean Starter: [473] Cauliflower Seeds: [474] Potato Seeds: [475] Garlic Seeds: [476] Kale Seeds: [477] Rhubarb Seeds: [478] Melon Seeds: [479] Tomato Seeds: [480] Blueberry Seeds: [481] Pepper Seeds: [482] Wheat Seeds: [483] Radish Seeds: [484] Red Cabbage Seeds: [485] Starfruit Seeds: [486] Corn Seeds: [487] Eggplant Seeds: [488] Artichoke Seeds: [489] Pumpkin Seeds: [490] Bok Choy Seeds: [491] Yam Seeds: [492] Cranberry Seeds: [493] Beet Seeds: [494] Spring Seeds: [495] Summer Seeds: [496] Fall Seeds: [497] Winter Seeds: [498] Ancient Seeds: [499] Small Glow Ring: [516] Glow Ring: [517] Small Magnet Ring: [518] Magnet Ring: [519] Slime Charmer Ring: [520] Warrior Ring: [521] Vampire Ring: [522] Savage Ring: [523] Ring of Yoba: [524] Sturdy Ring: [525] Burglar’s Ring: [526] Iridium Band: [527] Jukebox Ring: [528] Amethyst Ring: [529] Topaz Ring: [530] Aquamarine Ring: [531] Jade Ring: [532] Emerald Ring: [533] Ruby Ring: [534] Geode: [535] Frozen Geode: [536] Magma Geode: [537] Alamite: [538] Bixite: [539] Baryte: [540] Aerinite: [541] Calcite: [542] Dolomite: [543] Esperite: [544] Fluorapatite: [545] Geminite: [546] Helvite: [547] Jamborite: [548] Jagoite: [549] Kyanite: [550] Lunarite: [551] Malachite: [552] Neptunite: [553] Lemon Stone: [554] Nekoite: [555] Orpiment: [556] Petrified Slime: [557] Thunder Egg: [558] Pyrite: [559] Ocean Stone: [560] Ghost Crystal: [561] Tigerseye: [562] Jasper: [563] Opal: [564] Fire Opal: [565] Celestine: [566] Marble: [567] Sandstone: [568] Granite: [569] Basalt: [570] Limestone: [571] Soapstone: [572] Hematite: [573] Mudstone: [574] Obsidian: [575] Slate: [576] Fairy Stone: [577] Star Shards: [578] Prehistoric Scapula: [579] Prehistoric Tibia: [580] Prehistoric Skull: [581] Skeletal Hand: [582] Prehistoric Rib: [583] Prehistoric Vertebra: [584] Skeletal Tail: [585] Nautilus Fossil: [586] Amphibian Fossil: [587] Palm Fossil: [588] Trilobite: [589] Artifact Spot: [590] Tulip: [591] Summer Spangle: [593] Fairy Rose: [595] Blue Jazz: [597] Sprinkler: [599] Plum Pudding: [604] Artichoke Dip: [605] Stir Fry: [606] Roasted Hazelnuts: [607] Pumpkin Pie: [608] Radish Salad: [609] Fruit Salad: [610] Blackberry Cobbler: [611] Cranberry Candy: [612] Apple: [613] Bruschetta: [618] Quality Sprinkler: [621] Cherry Sapling: [628] Apricot Sapling: [629] Orange Sapling: [630] Peach Sapling: [631] Pomegranate Sapling: [632] Apple Sapling: [633] Apricot: [634] Orange: [635] Peach: [636] Pomegranate: [637] Cherry: [638] Iridium Sprinkler: [645] Coleslaw: [648] Fiddlehead Risotto: [649] Poppyseed Muffin: [651] Stone: [668] Stone: [670] Weeds: [674] Weeds: [675] Weeds: [676] Weeds: [677] Weeds: [678] Weeds: [679] Green Slime Egg: [680] Rain Totem: [681] Mutant Carp: [682] Bug Meat: [684] Bait: [685] Spinner: [686] Dressed Spinner: [687] Warp Totem Farm: [688] Warp Totem Mountains: [689] Warp Totem Beach: [690] Barbed Hook: [691] Lead Bobber: [692] Treasure Hunter: [693] Trap Bobber: [694] Cork Bobber: [695] Sturgeon: [698] Tiger Trout: [699] Bullhead: [700] Tilapia: [701] Chub: [702] Magnet: [703] Dorado: [704] Albacore: [705] Shad: [706] Lingcod: [707] Halibut: [708] Hardwood: [709] Crab Pot: [710] Lobster: [715] Crayfish: [716] Crab: [717] Cockle: [718] Mussel: [719] Shrimp: [720] Snail: [721] Periwinkle: [722] Oyster: [723] Maple Syrup: [724] Oak Resin: [725] Pine Tar: [726] Chowder: [727] Fish Stew: [728] Escargot: [729] Lobster Bisque: [730] Maple Bar: [731] Crab Cakes: [732] Woodskip: [734] Strawberry Seeds: [745] Jack-O-Lantern: [746] Rotten Plant: [747] Rotten Plant: [748] Omni Geode: [749] Weeds: [750] Stone: [751] Stone: [760] Stone: [762] Stone: [764] Stone: [765] Slime: [766] Bat Wing: [767] Solar Essence: [768] Void Essence: [769] Mixed Seeds: [770] Fiber: [771] Oil of Garlic: [772] Life Elixir: [773] Wild Bait: [774] Glacierfish: [775] Weeds: [784] Weeds: [785] Weeds: [786] Battery Pack: [787] Lost Axe: [788] Lucky Purple Shorts: [789] Berry Basket: [790] Weeds: [792] Weeds: [793] Weeds: [794] Void Salmon: [795] Slimejack: [796] Pearl: [797] Midnight Squid: [798] Spook Fish: [799] Blobfish: [800] Wedding Ring: [801] Cactus Seeds: [802] Iridium Milk: [803]

