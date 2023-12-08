Where to find knotroot in Lego Fortnite

Crafting is at the heart of Lego Fortnite. Without the right materials, you will never be able to get new gear, build new structures, or do any upgrades. And knotroot is a key ingredient in a ton of recipes. While not the rarest of items in the game, it is at the uncommon rarity level, meaning you won’t just stumble upon it very often, and certainly not enough to satisfy your need for it. Let’s narrow down your search so you can collect as much knotroot as you need in Lego Fortnite.

Where to find Knotroot

Despite being a type of wood, knotroot isn’t found in a tree like normal wood. Instead, you will need to head to underground caves to get your hands on some. But before you go spelunking, you will need the right tool to collect knotroot , namely an Uncommon Forest Axe, as the base-level version won’t cut it (literally). You can upgrade your axe to the Uncommon level using your Uncommon Crafting Bench with three bones and three wooden rods.

With your upgraded axe, head into a cave, look for any of the roots protruding from the cave walls as pictured above, and get to mining to score yourself some Knotroot.

Editors' Recommendations