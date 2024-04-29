 Skip to main content
How to upload a custom coat of arms in Manor Lords

Jesse Lennox
By

If you really want to feel like the lord of your own kingdom in Manor Lords, you will want to make the experience as personalized as possible. Naming your budding village is a great start, but your coat of arms is a visual representation of your kingdom that appears far more prominently. When you are starting a new game, you will have a decent selection of symbols, designs, and colors to make something cool from, but there's far from endless freedom. You do have the ability to create any coat of arms you want, though it does take some extra work outside of the game itself. Here's how it works.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Photo-editing software

The coat of arms screen in Manor Lords.
Slavic Magic

How to upload a custom coat of arms

Unfortunately, there are no in-game tools or systems to let you have complete control over your coat of arms. If you want to design anything your mind can come up with, this is the only way for now.

Step 1: Download the coat of arms template PNG from the official Manor Lords press kit.

Step 2: Open this file in your photo-editing software of choice.

Step 3: Create whatever custom design you like within the bounds of the template.

Step 4: Delete the template_custom_coat.png layer and save your final design.

Step 5: Open up C:\Users\Username\AppData\Local\ManorLords\Saved\SaveGames* and save your file under the name *custom_coat.png.

Step 6: Click on the Load Custom Texture in the coat of arms screen.

Step 7: Your customized design will appear and be ready to use.

Topics
How to play the Frostpunk 2 beta
A city in Frostpunk 2.

We're all awaiting the full release of Frostpunk 2 to give us some chills during the heat of the summer, but you don't have to wait until July to go back to the Frostlands. Developer 11 Bit Studios is hosting a beta period where players can experience some of the game much earlier. This isn't a regular open beta where anyone is free to download it and play with no restrictions. There is one big catch to gaining access, and even then, it is only available for a very limited time. Here's what you need to know about the Frostpunk 2 beta and how to join it.
When is the Frostpunk 2 beta?
The Frostpunk 2 beta will run from 1 p.m. ET on April 15 through April 22. That will give you seven days with the game, but you'll only be able to access a modified version of the sandbox mode called Utopia Builder Preview. No story missions or content will be available.
How to access the Frostpunk 2 beta
There's only one way to get yourself a slot in the Frostpunk 2 beta, and that is to pre-order the Deluxe Edition. This normally costs $75, but is currently on sale on Steam for $67. The Deluxe Edition also includes access to three future DLC packs, 72-hour early access to the story mode, an exclusive item, a digital novella, and a digital artbook and soundtrack.

How to get pets in Sea of Thieves
A monkey on a post in Sea of Thieves

A pirate is only as strong as their crew, but you can't always count on your usual mates to be around in Sea of Thieves. Pirates aren't so different from us in that they love having an animal companion around to keep them company on long voyages. Pets can come in the form of your typical pirate animals like monkeys and parrots, but you can also get yourself a cuddly cat, dog, or fox as well. You can't go out and find one in the wild to tame like some other games. Pets in Sea of Thieves can only be obtained in one way, and we have the treasure map to lead you right to the answer.

How to get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves
A pirate running with a chest in Sea of Thieves.

Like any live service game, Sea of Thieves has its own form of premium currency. Ancient Coins are the most valuable treasure in the game and are used to buy various things from the Pirate Emporium, such as pets, costumes, and other cosmetics. Thankfully, there are no items you can get with these coins that give you any advantage over any other pirate on the seas except for making you look a little cooler. Still, some of those shop items are enticing enough to make at least you consider buying them. You don't have to spend real cash on anything in Sea of Thieves if you're willing to do the work. Here are all the ways you can earn Ancient Coins.
How to get Ancient Coins
There are three main methods for obtaining Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves. The first is the most obvious and fastest: buy them with real money. In the main menu, you can access the shop and purchase various-sized bundles of ancient coins ranging from 150 to 4,250 for real money. While this is an option, we suggest not buying Ancient Coins unless you really want something right away or just feel compelled to give a little money to Rare as thanks.

The next way to get Ancient Coins is to find rare Ancient Skeletons. These gold and blue skeletons have a chance to appear on any Island, Fort, or Sea Fort and have a big sack of coins on their back. If you spot and defeat one, it can drop anywhere between 100 and 800 Ancient Coins. Make sure you're quick about it because after 20 seconds, it will dig back underground and escape.

