Building and managing your own medieval utopia is a lonely job. Sure, you have a population of citizens to grow and order around, but they can’t compare with another actual human player. At least at launch, Manor Lords is a PC exclusive, and it’s also going to be coming to Xbox consoles as well so even more people can get in on the city-building fun. We can expect basically any modern game to allow for cross-platform play, but what if Manor Lords is stuck in the Middle Ages? Here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform support for the latest and greatest management simulator.

Is Manor Lords cross-platform?

Without beating around the bush, no, Manor Lords has no cross-platform support. Even when the game is available on Steam, PC Game Pass, and Xbox consoles, there will be no way to play with others on different platforms. In fact, you can’t play with people on the same platform, either. Manor Lords has no multiplayer component whatsoever — either co-op or competitive — so there’s no reason for this feature to be included.

Sadly, you shouldn’t expect any multiplayer to come to the game later. A developer released an FAQ prior to the game’s launch and responded to a question regarding multiplayer, stating: “The focus is on a refined single-player experience, with no multiplayer or cooperative modes planned at the moment.”

Sorry, my lords, but you will need to raise up your villages on your own this time.

