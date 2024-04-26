 Skip to main content
Is Manor Lords cross-platform?

Jesse Lennox
By
Two armies clash in Manor Lords.
Slavic Magic

Building and managing your own medieval utopia is a lonely job. Sure, you have a population of citizens to grow and order around, but they can’t compare with another actual human player. At least at launch, Manor Lords is a PC exclusive, and it’s also going to be coming to Xbox consoles as well so even more people can get in on the city-building fun. We can expect basically any modern game to allow for cross-platform play, but what if Manor Lords is stuck in the Middle Ages? Here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform support for the latest and greatest management simulator.

Is Manor Lords cross-platform?

Without beating around the bush, no, Manor Lords has no cross-platform support. Even when the game is available on Steam, PC Game Pass, and Xbox consoles, there will be no way to play with others on different platforms. In fact, you can’t play with people on the same platform, either. Manor Lords has no multiplayer component whatsoever — either co-op or competitive — so there’s no reason for this feature to be included.

Sadly, you shouldn’t expect any multiplayer to come to the game later. A developer released an FAQ prior to the game’s launch and responded to a question regarding multiplayer, stating: “The focus is on a refined single-player experience, with no multiplayer or cooperative modes planned at the moment.”

Sorry, my lords, but you will need to raise up your villages on your own this time.

The best development nodes to unlock in Cities Skylines 2
A city near a river.

Building an entire city from scratch is a long process, even in a game like Cities Skylines 2. You need to make slow, gradual improvements and expansions to make sure you don't spread yourself too thin and go into debt. So long as you can make it over the initial hurdle, you will start building a steady stream of XP and completing Milestones. The one mechanic that can give your city a substantial boost is the different development nodes you unlock using Development Points. These nodes offer unique upgrades to specific aspects of your city and are further broken down into somewhat linear skill trees. All told, there is an overwhelming number of nodes to choose from. If the stress of simply keeping up with building a functional and happy society is already pushing you to the limit, we'll help smooth over the process by telling you the best development nodes you need to unlock in Cities Skylines 2.
Best development nodes

Development nodes are rewarded in stacks by reaching each of the 20 Milestone levels in Cities Skylines 2. Once you have some points, you can distribute them as you see fit among the 11 categories in the Progression menu.
Roads
Roads are like the skeleton of your city; without a strong road structure, the entire thing will fall apart. It almost feels cruel that the advanced roads services node isn't a default option, but that just means you need to get it ASAP. This node allows you to manage traffic with basic functions like traffic lights, road signs, and crosswalks. You do need to place all of these down yourself, and while you can get by for a little while in the early game before your population gets too big, traffic will become a nightmare and productivity will slow to a crawl if you ignore it.

Read more
Cities: Skylines II beginner’s guide: tips and tricks to get started
A screenshot from Cities: Skylines 2's cinematic reveal trailer.

The city-building genre has served a niche audience for the decades since the original Sim City popularized the idea of allowing players to design and manage their own little utopias. With that original franchise on ice, it fell to a newcomer, Cities: Skylines, to take up the mantle as the major player in the genre, and it managed to be a well-received replacement. That title got tons of support from the developers and community, but it finally came time for a sequel to freshen things up. Cities: Skylines II is building on the same foundation as city builders of the past, but it also brings in new features and mechanics that even seasoned city planners will need to wrap their heads around. Whether this is your first time raising a city from scratch or you've poured hundreds of hours into urban design, these are the essential tips and tricks you need to know when starting out in Cities: Skylines II.
Picking your plot

The first major choice you will need to make in Cities: Skylines II is where you want to actually go about building your dream society. At launch, the game comes with six maps to pick between, but this decision carries more weight than just aesthetic differences. Yes, each map has its own look that will determine how your buildings, homes, and even vehicles look, but there are deeper mechanical changes you want to plan for.

Read more
How to get every ending in Lords of the Fallen
The Lords of the Fallen undead scene.

Soulslike games love to have multiple endings that are just as cryptic and mysterious as the overall story is to unlock. Lords of the Fallen borrows this same idea in addition to the huge swath of weapons and gear to hunt down and experiment with. It will be tough enough for most players to just reach the end of this punishing game, but for those who are looking to go the extra mile, there are multiple endings with very specific requirements that lock away some very appealing rewards. The process of getting a new ending is far more difficult than answering a question or choosing a dialogue option at the end of the game. It will take quite a bit of preparation, so we'll detail exactly how you can get each ending in Lords of the Fallen and what it will give you.
All Lords of the Fallen endings

There are three unique endings you can unlock in Lords of the Fallen known as the Radiance, Inferno, and Umbral endings. All three are tied to a Trophy/Achievement, plus unlock a new class.
Radiance ending
We'll start with the most basic ending that you will probably get by default. The Radiance ending is unlocked if you cleanse all of the beacons, which is your explicit goal, and then move along the main path and beat all the bosses.

Read more