All Infernal Iron locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jesse Lennox
By

The cast of characters you meet and interact with in Baldur’s Gate 3 are some of the highlights of the entire experience. Odds are most, if not all, will intrigue you in some way, encouraging you to learn more about them and to help them with their personal goals. Like plenty of RPGs, your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 all have unique companion quests that are unique to them that unlock at different stages of your adventure and relationship with them. Each one asks something different of you, with Karalach being one of the most unique and difficult. Karlach is in desperate need of a very rare resource and asks you to collect something called Infernal Iron. If you’re at a loss for where to find it, here are the places to look.

Where to find Infernal Iron

A treasure chest with infernal iron inside.
Larian Studios

There are three known pieces of Infernal Iron in the early game.

The first, you can find in the Blighted Village by entering the basement of the northern house. You can enter by somehow opening the locked door or getting in through the ceiling. This is also where you pick up the Masterwork Weapon quest. From the room with the forge, climb the ladder and interact with the locked chest. You, or a companion, will need to pick it to open it up and loot the Infernal Iron.

Our second piece is the Goblin Camp. Make your way to the Shattered Sanctum to the north behind Dror Ragzlin’s throne. There’s another locked door here you’ll need to bypass to enter the treasure room littered with valuables, including one piece of Infernal Iron.

The last piece of Infernal Iron we know of is the hardest to get to. The difficult part is just getting where you need to be, which is the Zhentarim Hideout. This is north of the Blighted Village up Risen Road where you come across a place called Waukeen’s Rest. The house will be on fire the first time you arrive, but instead of helping the soldiers, go through the alleyway to locate a house with some crates blocking the door. Get the crates out of the way and head inside to meet Salazon, who isn’t too happy to see you. You need to use Detect Thoughts to read his mind and get the password to avoid a fight and collect a key to the basement. Go down and use the key to unlock the hidden staircase finally leading you into Zhentarim Hideout.

On the north end of the hideout are two locked doors, but the one you need to break into is the one on the right. Behind it is a chest with the Infernal Iron.

Once you reach Act 3, Infernal Iron becomes a more common drop from the Iron Watcher enemies.

You can spend Infernal Iron with Dammon to repair Karlach’s heart as part of her quest, but only once per act.

How to solve the Gauntlet of Shar puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3
Four adventurers exploring a cave with a torch.

Based on the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons and Dragons, it shouldn't surprise you that Baldur's Gate 3 has tons of dungeons to explore. Inside, you will find plenty of monsters, traps, and loot, but perhaps most terrifying of all, puzzles. Most of the game is determined by your character's stats and rolls, but puzzles fall completely on your own ability to solve them. The Gauntlet of Shar, for example, is a dungeon you can find in a couple of different ways, and it's important for both Shadowheart's main Daughter of Darkness quest, as well as Astarion's Palke Elf quest, so there's no avoiding it for too long. There are two main puzzles you hit right away in this dungeon, so let us be your Dungeon Master and guide you through.
How to solve the Mausoleum puzzle

Your first puzzle will appear when you come to the Thorm Mausoleum and involves three paintings. There's a book in this room that gives you a hint as to what to do. It reads "From splendor, to tragedy, to infamy." This is informing you in which order you should interact with the paintings in the room with the coffin. Before you attempt this, go around and disarm all the traps in this room to be safe.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3: tips and tricks for beginners
Baldurs Gate 3

Whether you've played a CRPG before, or even the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons & Dragons game, there's no denying that Baldur's Gate 3 has captured the attention of many gamers who are unfamiliar with the genre. This makes it quite intimidating to jump into for newcomers with just how deep the systems appear but with a little help, it isn't terribly hard to become invested in this unique experience. While Baldur's Gate 3 does do a lot to try and explain itself, there's just far too much to take in for most players. Since you can't exactly ask a DM to catch you up or remind you of how something works, we'll help guide you through the early hours of Baldur's Gate 3 with this set of tips and tricks.
Save a lot

Things can get very bad very fast in Baldur's Gate 3, in and out of combat. In fights, there's always the chance a bad roll will wipe your party or you came in with the completely wrong setup or companions. In that case, having a handy save is vital to jump back to and prevent you from either failing or using a ton of resources to squeak by.

Read more
How to level up fast in Baldur’s Gate 3: best ways to farm XP
Characters rest at a camp in Baldur's Gate 3.

Leveling up is important in almost every RPG, but for a CRPG as deep and ruthless as Baldur's Gate 3 can be, being underleveled can make many aspects of the game essentially impossible. Each level provides you with valuable points within your skills, but also the opportunity to learn new abilities for in and out of combat. If you're too focused on simply trying to complete the main story, sooner or later you will hit a wall and need to level up before you can progress. Or, if you're more interested in making sure you can crush any battle and pass any skill check without needing to use Inspiration Points to reroll, then knowing the best way to earn XP will get you there. Here's how you can level up fast in Baldur's Gate 3.
Fight, fight, fight!

Let's get the most obvious source of XP out of the way first. Every enemy you slay will deposit a nice, little chunk of XP toward your next level, with the amounts varying depending on the level of your enemies. There are a ton of optional fights in Baldur's Gate 3, such as some you can just happen to come across in your travels, but also others that you can choose to avoid by talking your way out of a confrontation. With the latter option, you will want to consider whether or not you're OK with potentially killing the specific person or group you will be fighting. Killing certain characters can have unforeseen consequences later on, but on the other hand, so can letting them live.

Read more