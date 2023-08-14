Baldur’s Gate 3: Finish the Masterwork Weapon guide

Just about everywhere you go in Baldur’s Gate 3 will lead you to something interesting. Usually, that thing results in a side quest, quickly filling up your journal and threatening to send you off on dozens of hours’ worth of adventures and tasks before getting back to the main quest. Some are more basic and can be done quickly, but the “Finish the Masterwork Weapon” quest is sure to grab your attention. After all, a Masterwork weapon has to be worth the effort, right? We’ll leave the result up to you, but there’s no denying that this quest will take a lot of work to beat. This is one of the more ambiguous quests in the game, especially in terms of where to find specific materials, so let us give you the blueprints on how to complete this quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Starting the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest

If you didn’t naturally come across this quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need to travel to the Blighted Village and go to the building north of the fast travel point and east of the windmill. It will be marked as Shabby Wooden Doors. Inside, look for the item called “Highcliff’s Journal” next to the fireplace and give it a read. This will kick off the “Finish the Masterwork Weapon” quest.

Where to find Highcliff’s blueprints

The first step in the quest is to find the blueprints for the titular Masterwork weapons. Thankfully, the blueprints are not far and the easiest part of the quest to complete. In the same house as the journal, go to the eastern room and spot the hole in the ground covered in webs. Burn them away with some source of fire, such as a spell or torch, while also making sure to snag the key beside the fireplace in this room. From there, drop down into the basement and hopefully pass the perception check to spot the trap on the treasure chest. Disarming the trap requires a roll of 10 for Slight of Hand, but open it regardless to get Highcliff’s Blueprints.

Upon examining the blueprints you will see that the ingredient you need to make a Masterwork weapon, besides the weapon itself, is Sussur Bark. If you’re familiar with Sussur Blooms, you probably have an idea of where you need to go to find this material.

Where to get Sussur Bark

Just like the blooms, Sussur Bark is going to be found way down in the Underdark. You’re looking for the Sussur Tree, which can be found on the western end of the Underdark near the Myconid Colony. The fastest way there is through the Goblin Camp, then heading southwest to find the giant glowing Sussur Tree. The quest marker will be very helpful here leading you to the correct spot you need to be navigating up the tree’s roots to where you can collect some bark. Because the bark will obviously blend in with the rest of the tree, make sure you highlight objects to easily spot and collect some. Be warned that the enemies here can be tough, so make sure you’re well-prepared for a fight.

Crafting the Masterwork Weapon

With the blueprints and bark collected, the last step will be to make the weapon itself. Make your way all the way back to the Blighted Village and into Highcliff’s house again, but instead of using the main door, look for the Shabby Wooden Doors on the outside. This is where the key we grabbed earlier comes into play, unlocking them and letting you into the forge. Head forward and you will come to the furnace, which you need to light and use the bellows to heat up so it can forge your new weapon.

Once hot, interact with the furnace again to bring up a new menu for the Melting Furnace. First, slot in the Sussur Bark and combine that. Now you can interact again and bring the combine menu up and make your Masterwork weapon. You need to slot in a weapon you want to enchant, but it has to be either a dagger, greatsword, or sickle. None of them can be enchanted already and must be common. Depending on which you put in, you will get a Sussur Dager, Sussur Greatsword, or Sussur Sickle, but they all get the same buff. Your new weapon will get a +1 bonus to attack rolls, plus apply Silence on whatever you hit with it.

