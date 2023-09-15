 Skip to main content
Will there be DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3?

Jesse Lennox
By

Having come out on both PC and PlayStation, with Xbox said to arrive in the near future, adventurers have already dumped hundreds of hours in Baldur’s Gate 3. This unexpected hit for the CRPG genre is as deep as it is long, and yet some have already managed to plow through all three of the game’s acts. Despite there being tons of ways to experiment and replay using all the different Races and Classes, people are already getting hungry for more. In the modern age, DLC for massive hits like Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost a sure thing, and yet this game is by no means normal. From its long early access period to the sheer amount of dynamic and reactive ways to interact with the world, this is a very unique product. That has left many to question whether or not there will ever be any DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 getting DLC?

A player conversation in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

At the time of writing, there are no concrete plans for DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t in the cards. The latest update Larian has given on any potential future expansions came from an IGN interview with Product Manager Tom Butler during Gamescom 2023. He stated “We’ll carry on patching for a while and then we’re all going to take a holiday and then we’ll figure out what we do next. But at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don’t know what yet.” No doubt the team deserves a break after the years of work put into Baldur’s Gate 3, and while fans will be somewhat disappointed to know nothing beyond fixes and updates are in the works as of now, you can at least know that it is being talked about.

We will update this article if any news about DLCs or expansions occurs.

