Where to find Benryn and Mirileth’s dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jesse Lennox
By

Fetch quests are quite played out in RPGs, but Baldur’s Gate 3 manages to put a unique spin on the tired old formula in the “Rescue the Trapped Man” quest. Starting the quest is easy enough, but the goal of finding the lost dowry itself can feel as daunting as finding a needle in a haystack. There are several ways you can go about getting clues to help you find the missing valuables, however, not all of them will be obvious or available to your character depending on their class and abilities. To finally put this mystery to bed and recover the lost treasure for a troubled man — or keep it for yourself — here’s where to find Mirileth’s Dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to find Benryn and Mirileth’s dowry

A party looting a ring from a haystack in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

This quest begins by finding the man named Benryn in Waukeen’s Rest, which is notably ablaze when you arrive. He is inside the house closest to the fast travel point, and trapped under a large wooden log. Pass either an Intelligence or Strength check to lead him out of the fire and save his life. Even though you saved him, Benryn will have another favor to ask you, which is to locate his wife, Mirileth. The two had an argument about the dowry and he doesn’t know where it is. Unfortunately, finding Mirileth won’t help much as she has passed away, so you now have to find the dowry yourself.

If you have the ability to speak to the dead, simply asking Mirileth is the easiest way to learn the dowry’s location, but if not, you can still find it. You’ll need to go into the barn behind the couple’s house and check the haystack. If you didn’t talk to Mirileth, you will need to pass a perception check to notice the dowry. Find the ring and either keep it to sell for some Gold or return it to Benryn and complete the quest.

Jesse Lennox
