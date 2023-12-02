The Game Awards 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Ten years ago, Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards began, and it’s once again returning this December to award the hard work of developers in one of the best years for quality video games ever and reveal some games that are coming out soon. We know all the category nominees now, so you might wonder where and when you’ll need to tune in to get the full The Game Awards 2023 experience. We’ve rounded up all of that information right here so you can set aside time to watch and set your expectations for The Game Awards 2023.

When is The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 starts with a 30-minute pre-show at 4:30 p.m. PT on December 7. The main show is then expected to begin at around 5:00 p.m. PT. The Game Awards tend to last anywhere from three to four hours, depending on the length of the award acceptance speech and developer conversations, which are done live. In a recent live stream, Geoff Keighley said he hopes this year’s event is a bit shorter.

How to watch The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 will be streaming on lots of platforms this year. Official channels will host the event livestream for free across YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook, Steam, TikTok, Instagram, and even Kick. You can also expect co-streams and reaction streams from websites like IGN and GameSpot as well as content creators. If you can’t tune in while the awards show is airing, a VOD of the event is always posted to YouTube afterward, as are individual segments and trailers. If you’re in China, India, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, or Germany, alternate streaming options are also outlined on The Game Awards’ website.

What to expect from The Game Awards 2023

As is typically the case with this show, The Game Awards 2023 will mix in lots of game reveals and trailers between all of the awards. When it comes to Game of the Year, we’re wondering if Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will win. As for the announcements happening at the show, below is a list of every game confirmed to be at The Game Awards 2023. We’ll continue to update it as more titles are teased:

Warframe’s Whispers in the Walls expansion

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ports of Baldur’s Gate 3.

