The Game Awards 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards

Ten years ago, Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards began, and it’s once again returning this December to award the hard work of developers in one of the best years for quality video games ever and reveal some games that are coming out soon. We know all the category nominees now, so you might wonder where and when you’ll need to tune in to get the full The Game Awards 2023 experience. We’ve rounded up all of that information right here so you can set aside time to watch and set your expectations for The Game Awards 2023.

When is The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 starts with a 30-minute pre-show at 4:30 p.m. PT on December 7. The main show is then expected to begin at around 5:00 p.m. PT. The Game Awards tend to last anywhere from three to four hours, depending on the length of the award acceptance speech and developer conversations, which are done live. In a recent live stream, Geoff Keighley said he hopes this year’s event is a bit shorter.

How to watch The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 will be streaming on lots of platforms this year. Official channels will host the event livestream for free across YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook, Steam, TikTok, Instagram, and even Kick. You can also expect co-streams and reaction streams from websites like IGN and GameSpot as well as content creators. If you can’t tune in while the awards show is airing, a VOD of the event is always posted to YouTube afterward, as are individual segments and trailers. If you’re in China, India, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, or Germany, alternate streaming options are also outlined on The Game Awards’ website.

What to expect from The Game Awards 2023

As is typically the case with this show, The Game Awards 2023 will mix in lots of game reveals and trailers between all of the awards. When it comes to Game of the Year, we’re wondering if Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will win. As for the announcements happening at the show, below is a list of every game confirmed to be at The Game Awards 2023. We’ll continue to update it as more titles are teased:

  • Warframe’s Whispers in the Walls expansion
  • The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ports of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Xbox Partner Preview: how to watch and what to expect
Ichiban fights a guy with a machete in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Microsoft will introduce a new kind of Xbox game showcase later this week. On October 25, the first Xbox Partner Preview will take place. This isn't a first-party game showcase, though; instead, the Xbox Partner Preview will focus on third-party titles that will soon be coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, like Alan Wake 2 and Ark: Survival Ascended. We've rounded up everything intrigued fans would want to know about the Xbox Partner Preview here, from when and where it will air live to what games people should expect to appear at the show.
When is the Xbox Partner Preview

The Xbox Partner Preview begins at 10 a.m. PT on October 25. The Xbox Wire post announcing the event says that the showcase will feature around 20 minutes of content, so you'll only need to set aside a little bit of time for it on Wednesday.
How to watch the Xbox Partner Preview
Microsoft plans to air the Xbox Partner Preview on its official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels. Microsoft also plans to offer American Sign Language- and British Sign Language-supported livestreams, as well as subtitle support for a variety of different languages.
What to expect from the Xbox Partner Preview

Where to find Benryn and Mirileth’s dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3
A man trapped under a wooden beam in a burning house.

Fetch quests are quite played out in RPGs, but Baldur's Gate 3 manages to put a unique spin on the tired old formula in the "Rescue the Trapped Man" quest. Starting the quest is easy enough, but the goal of finding the lost dowry itself can feel as daunting as finding a needle in a haystack. There are several ways you can go about getting clues to help you find the missing valuables, however, not all of them will be obvious or available to your character depending on their class and abilities. To finally put this mystery to bed and recover the lost treasure for a troubled man -- or keep it for yourself -- here's where to find Mirileth's Dowry in Baldur's Gate 3.
How to find Benryn and Mirileth's dowry

This quest begins by finding the man named Benryn in Waukeen's Rest, which is notably ablaze when you arrive. He is inside the house closest to the fast travel point, and trapped under a large wooden log. Pass either an Intelligence or Strength check to lead him out of the fire and save his life. Even though you saved him, Benryn will have another favor to ask you, which is to locate his wife, Mirileth. The two had an argument about the dowry and he doesn't know where it is. Unfortunately, finding Mirileth won't help much as she has passed away, so you now have to find the dowry yourself.

What games will Nintendo Switch 2 launch with? We have some ideas
Mario and friends zip through a race course in Mario Kart 8.

We’re officially on “new console watch.” Reports from credible publications like Eurogamer say that Nintendo secretly showed developers its next system behind closed doors at this year’s Gamescom. While it’s only a rumor, it’s a realistic one. We’re six years into the Nintendo Switch’s lifespan and even the longest-running consoles turn over at eight. If Nintendo’s next system is one or two years away, it’s time to start lining up support from third-party developers.

We’ve speculated on features we’d want in a new system before, but the reality of a new platform has me asking another question: What games would you launch with something like this? The Nintendo Switch’s launch day was crucial to its long-term success thanks to a bonafide classic in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the rest of its launch lineup wasn’t as impressive, Nintendo capitalized fairly quickly with titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. If Nintendo’s going to push Switch owners over to a new system, it’ll have to roll out the big guns.

