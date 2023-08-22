 Skip to main content
Geoff Keighley sets date for the 10th annual Game Awards

Geoff Keighley announced when the 10th The Game Awards will take place ahead of his latest show, Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The Game Awards 2023 will happen on December 7 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Like last year, the show will have a live audience and an orchestra conducted by Lorne Balfe. For those who can’t attend it in person, Keighley doesn’t plan on rolling back streaming efforts and is already promising that this year’s The Game Awards will have official streams across YouTube, Twitch, Steam, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

Save the date artwork for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards.

This will be the 10th annual The Game Awards show. It began in 2014 as a successor to the Spike Video Game Awards, which Keighley also had a part in creating. While this is a significant anniversary for the show, according to Keighley, it won’t break from the established awards and announcements formula that much.

“Each year, we look forward to hosting a show that honors the standout games of the year, while also announcing and previewing some of the world’s biggest and most anticipated video games,” Keighley explained in a press release. “With so many beloved video game franchises exploring new mediums and developers creating new experiences across platforms, whether in games, television, movies, and beyond, the industry continues to expand in many surprising ways, and we can’t wait to honor the year’s best games and to show viewers around the world what’s next.”

The Game Awards 2023 takes place on December 7. A specific start time has not been confirmed yet, but its preshow has begun at around 4:30 p.m. PT in recent years.

