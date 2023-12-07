The studio behind Deathloop and Dishonored is developing a Blade game

Arkane Studios, the Microsoft-owned developer behind games like Deathloop and Redfall, announced Blade at The Game Awards 2023.

Blade features the Marvel hero of the same name. In the reveal trailer, we see a nervous barber struggling with a trembling razer, a flash of Blade’s fangs as he puts on his sunglasses, and the ominous message that he’s “just getting started.” Not much is known about the actual plot or how the gameplay will be structured in the final product.

Marvel’s Blade | Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2023

Marvel Games’ Bill Rosemann and Arkane’s Dinga Bakaba joined show host Geoff Keighley on stage after the reveal, explaining that the collaboration happened organically from a mutual admiration of each other’s work and a desire to bring to life an action game about Blade in time for the character’s 50th anniversary.

Recommended Videos

“The secret superpower of Marvel Games’ is our constant focus on bringing together world-class talent with the fan-favorite characters that they love,” said Rosemann.

Although the specifics of the game weren’t known ahead of time, an Arkane Studios reveal at The Game Awards 2023 was rumored for several days ahead of the announcement. Leaker NateTheHate was the first to tease that the Dishonored developer might show off a game during the event. That rumor gained more steam in the following days by other leakers and the fact that Xbox employees and Bakaba were spotted at a hotel near the event venue. That’s not even mentioning the fact that Blade appeared on leaked Microsoft documents from earlier this year.

Trending Deal:

This first official look at the game is certainly intriguing and hopefully gives the studio a way to continue to redeem itself following the launch of Redfall, which was in poor shape upon its release, but improved with post-launch patches.

Editors' Recommendations