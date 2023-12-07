 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The studio behind Deathloop and Dishonored is developing a Blade game

Jess Reyes
By

Arkane Studios, the Microsoft-owned developer behind games like Deathloop and Redfall, announced Blade at The Game Awards 2023.

Blade features the Marvel hero of the same name. In the reveal trailer, we see a nervous barber struggling with a trembling razer, a flash of Blade’s fangs as he puts on his sunglasses, and the ominous message that he’s “just getting started.” Not much is known about the actual plot or how the gameplay will be structured in the final product.

Marvel’s Blade | Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2023

Marvel Games’ Bill Rosemann and Arkane’s Dinga Bakaba joined show host Geoff Keighley on stage after the reveal, explaining that the collaboration happened organically from a mutual admiration of each other’s work and a desire to bring to life an action game about Blade in time for the character’s 50th anniversary.

Recommended Videos

“The secret superpower of Marvel Games’ is our constant focus on bringing together world-class talent with the fan-favorite characters that they love,” said Rosemann.

Blade in the announcement trailer for his new game.
Arkane Studios

Although the specifics of the game weren’t known ahead of time, an Arkane Studios reveal at The Game Awards 2023 was rumored for several days ahead of the announcement. Leaker NateTheHate was the first to tease that the Dishonored developer might show off a game during the event. That rumor gained more steam in the following days by other leakers and the fact that Xbox employees and Bakaba were spotted at a hotel near the event venue. That’s not even mentioning the fact that Blade appeared on leaked Microsoft documents from earlier this year.

Trending Deal:

This first official look at the game is certainly intriguing and hopefully gives the studio a way to continue to redeem itself following the launch of Redfall, which was in poor shape upon its release, but improved with post-launch patches.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
The ‘Indie’ label is losing its meaning, and that’s a big problem for gaming
Dave swimming near a dolphin confused.

"Indie" isn't a new or unique term exclusive to gaming. Music and film in particular have had decades of independent productions that occasionally break through into mainstream success. Indie games have, of course, been around since the advent of the medium itself, but only really came to prominence to the wider public in the late 2000s and early 2010s when digital distribution started becoming a major player. Just like in music and film, indie games drew attention based on that label which implied to the audience that what they were looking at was the work of a small, passionate team not beholden to the same corporate mandates as traditional games. What they lacked in budget and scope, they made up for in heart and fresh ideas.

In 2023, that term is losing its meaning. Indie is quickly becoming a loose word used to describe a type of game rather than the actual environment in which it was made -- something that's fueling a controversy at this year's Game Awards. With 'indie' being tossed around more loosely by players and gaming institutions alike, we're starting to lose what made the word meaningful in the first place: it helped provide a spotlight for games made by passionate teams without the means or money to get mainstream attention.
Fishing for attention
This indie debate picked up a lot of attention this week due to the recently released nominations for The Game Awards. Specifically, debates arose after Dave the Diver was nominated for Best Indie. Dave the Diver was developed by Mintrocket, which is owned entirely by Nexon, a multibillion-dollar South Korean publisher. That's hardly what one thinks of when they hear the term "indie," but it was an easy mistake to make on its surface. The creative, small-scale game features a pixel art style that's usually reserved for indies these days and is an experimental genre mash-up we expect from games like Slay the Spire.

Read more
The Game Awards could use some new categories, so we made them ourselves
1K looks at a cliff in The Talos Principle 2.

The Game Awards features 24 game-related categories -- and even that doesn't feel like enough every time nominees are announced. Indies and more experimental games are often overlooked as the current categories reward the biggest AAA action-focused titles. Geoff Keighley has stated that he constantly assesses which award categories should be present at The Game Awards, but the only major addition recently was Best Game Adaptation in 2022.

There are entire genres and types of games that can feel ignored every year during The Game Awards. This year, we decided to come up with a few new categories of our own, highlight some potential nominees that we think would be worth nominating for these categories if they were to have existed this year, and explain why each category deserves to be added to the Game Awards.
Best Puzzle Game

Read more
This year’s biggest Game Awards snub is this can’t-miss shooter
El Paso, Elsewhere's main character leans on the hood of a car.

After months of anticipation, The Game Awards 2023 nominees were all revealed on Monday. While there will always be debates over what should and shouldn't have made the cut, there is one pretty glaring omission for me. This year's show snubbed one of the best indie games of the year: Strange Scaffold’s El Paso, Elsewhere.

Released for PC and Xbox on September 26, this indie is a narrative-focused action game inspired by games like Max Payne. While it looks like a thrilling shooter that’ll make you feel like a badass on the surface, it also tells a more compelling story about relationships and abuse. It’s one of the best games of the year and now something that might go very overlooked by general audiences as it’s not nominated at The Game Awards 2023. If you haven’t given it a shot yet, I urge you to check it out before the end of the year.
One of the year’s best
El Paso, Elsewhere's old-school third-person shooter gameplay might seem derivative at first glance, but it actually takes the formula those classic Max Payne games established and executes it better than it ever has been. The game intuitively makes me feel like a badass whenever I walk into a room and take some enemies down during a slow-motion dive. Still, players can’t ever go in completely guns-blazing, as each weapon has limited ammo. That makes each level a delicate ballet of dodging enemies and switching between guns, and that only intensifies with each new level.

Read more