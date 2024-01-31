 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Stellar Blade looks like it’ll be the PS5’s first big 2024 game this April

DeAngelo Epps
By
Shift Up, PlayStation / Shift Up, PlayStation

More details were shared about the world of PlayStation’s upcoming character action game Stellar Blade during Sony’s latest State of Play. We got a good look at more features in the title, including its mission and camping system. We finally got a release date too: Stellar Blade will launch on April 26 for PS5.

Stellar Blade takes place on a postapocalyptic Earth where an enemy, called the Nativa, pushed humans to escape to an off-world colony. Players control Eve, who is on a mission to save the planet by defeating the Nativa.

Stellar Blade - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 Games

Eve is joined by a multitude of side characters who assist her in her mission. Throughout the game, you’ll join them and help survivors by completing side missions that they give out. As you help the survivors, the world will be rebuilt. However, you can ignore these requests as well.

Recommended Videos

Supply camps are a new gameplay system revealed during State of Play. At each of these camps, Eve can purchase consumables, get new skills, upgrade equipment, or take a break to restore her health. Aside from this, we got more looks at the promising combat system that the game features, along with more about the exploration and movement.

Related

Stellar Blade was originally revealed in 2019 and is being developed by Korean Developer Shift Up. From what we’ve seen. the game it’s looking like a big mix of Final Fantasy, Nier Automata, and Cyberpunk: 2077. After years of development, we finally got a concrete release date of April 26, 2024. Stellar Blade will launch this year as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
DeAngelo Epps
DeAngelo Epps
De'Angelo Epps is a gaming writer passionate about the culture, communities, and industry surrounding gaming. His work ranges…
The PS5 games with the best graphics
Sam Bridges stands with the child he must carry with him.

While the jumps have been getting smaller and smaller between generations, there's always a nice graphical bump to look forward to when picking up the latest hardware. We're long past the days of going from 16-bit 2D games to full-on 3D, and even the jump from SD to HD, but the visual improvements we got between the PS4 and PS5 are still striking. Not only are resolutions higher, but new techniques like ray tracing are now possible and starting to show up in more titles as we get deeper into the console's life.

Now that it's been out for a decent amount of time, and we have a wide selection of both upgraded titles and ones made exclusively for the PS5, there are a few that have risen to the top that anyone looking to show off the power of their new console will want to grab. Not only are all the games on this list visually impressive -- not just necessarily photorealistic, mind you -- but they're also a blast to play. Graphics don't make a game fun, but it just works out that the best-looking games on PS5 are also some of the best-playing. Here are our picks for the PS5 games with the best graphics.

Read more
The new 1TB PS5 has more usable storage space than the Xbox Series X
The new slimmer PS5 models.

It's out with the old and in with the new for the PlayStation 5, as Sony has replaced its old 2020 model with a slimmer redesign. The new model fixes one of its predecessor's biggest issues thanks to its 1TB storage upgrade. As is the case with any console, not all of that space is actually usable. In testing our own review unit, we've been able to break down just how much of an upgrade it actually is.

When popping into the storage menu, the new PS5 says it has 848GB of space. You'll find that some of that is already taken up by a few things, including Astro's Playroom, which comes installed on the system out the box. That'll leave you with 830.6GB, though you can delete the game to get 11.06GB back. The only thing you can't cut is 6.33GB of system files. All in all, that means you have roughly 842.2GB of usable space.

Read more
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sets an incredibly high bar for future PS5 games
EMBARGOED FOR 9/15 8 AM PT Miles leaps through the air in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

When Sony set out to highlight the power of the PS5 and its SSD, it did so with a modified version of Marvel's Spider-Man. We were treated to a flythrough of the city from end to end at speeds greater than even our web-slinging hero could hope to match without a hiccup or drop in graphical quality. That makes it fitting that the first game that feels like it fully lives up to the promises the PS5 was sold on is none other than Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

This generation has had a notably more drawn-out separation from the previous. Nearly all of Sony's first-party releases, including God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, have seen dual releases on PS4 and PS5. Having played the technically astounding Spider-Man 2, it now seems clear that developers had been holding back to get their games to run on older hardware. Even Insomniac's own Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, a PS5 exclusive, now feels like an opening act that was warming us up for the headliner. Spider-Man 2 finally feels like the first game that could not exist on any console other than the PS5.
Tipping the scale

Read more